Five Possible Landing Spots for Bradley Beal If Suns Buy Out His Contract
The NBA free agency period has largely settled after a week's worth of whirlwind action, but one big name may become available soon.
Rumors have swirled over the last few days that the Phoenix Suns are on the verge of buying out Bradley Beal. The former All-Star guard has two years and about $110 million remaining on his $251 million max deal he signed in 2022. Multiple reports over the last six months suggest the Suns have tried to trade Beal but his hefty contract in tandem with his no-trade clause made those efforts fruitless. At this point Phoenix may see a buyout as the best way forward for both parties with the franchise entering a new era after trading Kevin Durant.
With those rumors circulating there has already been reports of the interest Beal would garner should he hit free agency. The guard averaged 17.0 points per game as part of a dysfunctional Suns team in 2024-25, and his on-court impact did not match his sizable salary. However, he is a veteran scorer in the league and that will always draw interest— albeit at a much lower price point than the $50.2 million he was paid by Phoenix last season.
Let's take a look at five possible landing spots for Beal in the event he gets bought out and becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers have been linked to Beal already and the two sides would make for a logical pairing to an extent. Los Angeles doesn't have any scoring punch off the bench and LeBron James teams have always attracted veteran players without rings who are willing to accept smaller roles in order to win. The Lakers are not title favorites in the way most James teams have been in the past but with The King and Luka Doncic on the roster they've got a puncher's chance against nearly everybody. Beal's addition wouldn't push them over the top but he'd prove mighty helpful in managing the minutes Doncic and James must rest.
Of course, the Lakers already have a perimeter defense problem. Beal would only add to that. Additionally there is a strong case to be made the team should be using its remaining roster spots to add players who could address weaknesses like size and paint protection. It isn't a perfect fit. But both sides could get what they want out of teaming up, even if it isn't quite what they might need .
Los Angeles Clippers
The other Los Angeles team has also been linked to Beal, but the Clippers make way more sense than the Lakers due to a transaction they just executed. On Monday the Clips shipped Norman Powell out of town following a career year and brought in John Collins instead, who has his positives but obviously does not replace anything Powell brought to the table. You know who would (for the most part)? Bradley Beal. He's capable of replacing a lot of the perimeter creation Los Angeles lost by trading Powell and is only a slight downgrade as a shooter. Beal is also a bit more experienced as a ballhandler than Powell which could come in handy for a team that plans to start two stars with notable recent injury histories in James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
But that's also the kicker. A roster with Beal, Leonard, and Harden would have been world-destroying... in 2017. In 2025 that's a collection of older players who haven't made serious playoff runs in years and have spent the last few seasons battling injuries of varying severity. Still, as far as finding some scoring in the backcourt to offset Powell's loss, the Clippers could do worse.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks were linked to Beal as well in reports this week and they make for a better fit if Beal is looking for a large role. Milwaukee waived Damian Lillard as the All-Star point guard recovers from his torn Achilles injury, which leaves a big hole in the backcourt as far as reliable ballhandlers go. The Bucks will run the offense primarily through Giannis Antetokonmpo, as they should, but need someone to hold down the fort when the Greek Freak needs his rest. Plus, any responsibility Milwaukee can take off his very wide shoulders would pay dividends down the line.
Beal has a legit shot at starting with the Bucks, unlike the other options listed here, and would be leaned upon pretty heavily to produce offensively. He may have to play more point guard than the Bucks would want given the lack of a true point on the roster right now but he'd serve as a low-cost value add for a team that doesn't boast a lot of creation on the perimeter. This is probably the best match of team and player in terms of on-court needs if Beal is prioritizing an important role over anything else.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves were the last of the four teams who came up in Beal rumors this week and they are his best chance at contention of those four. Minnesota could use a bit of scoring off the bench with Nickeil Walker-Alexander signing with the Atlanta Hawks in free agency, which is a good fit for Beal. Playing alongside a variety of good-to-great defenders in Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels would mean Beal's deficiencies on that end wouldn't be felt nearly to the degree it might in other places. In fact, there are few teams in the league better equipped to allow Beal to just score and not rely on him for much else.
As with Milwaukee, though, it comes down to Beal's priorities. Is he willing to take a smaller role in a city not named Los Angeles for a legitimate shot at a championship? Or do his priorities lie elsewhere? Should the former prove true then the Wolves are an excellent landing spot.
Boston Celtics
This is the wild card option. The Celtics are not going to be true contenders last year with their best player in Jayson Tatum sidelined with a torn Achilles tendon. They also have no interest in paying Beal even a dollar more than the minimum to come play in Boston due to their already-tight financial situation. And, if the rumors are accurate, the C's may already have a ring-chasing veteran in their sights as reports suggest there is mutual interest with Lillard.
So, why are the Celtics here? Simple: Beal is very close with Tatum. They both grew up in St. Louis and Tatum has credited Beal on numerous occasions for his rise to NBA stardom. Keeping the face of the franchise happy is always high on an organization's priority list and it feels likely to be the same in Boston. Beal could have a big role with the Celtics lacking in scoring without Tatum next season and be well-integrated with the roster for when the perennial MVP candidate returns to full health the following season. It isn't the likeliest outcome, but based on those factors it's more probable than one may think.