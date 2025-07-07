Bradley Beal 'Exploring His Options' Ahead of Potential Suns Buyout
After months of trade rumors that never bore fruit, Bradley Beal's time with the Phoenix Suns may finally be coming to an end.
On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported the former All-Star guard is "exploring his options" in anticipation the Suns will buy out his contract. Stein additionally notes there will be "considerable interest" in Beal once he becomes an unrestricted free agent as a result of the buyout.
Beal is owed just over $110 million over the next two seasons as the final years of his five-year, $251 million max contract signed in 2022. It'll cost Phoenix a pretty penny to buy out his contract. The franchise could copy the Milwaukee Bucks' strategy with Damian Lillard and use the stretch provision to spread out the cap hit over the next five seasons, but it will be damaging either way.
Beal averaged 17.0 points and 3.7 assists in 53 games for Phoenix last year. The team severely underperformed relative to the enormous cost of the roster, missing the playoffs entirely and finishing well under .500. The disappointing season has already had consequences; the Suns traded superstar scorer Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets ahead of free agency.
Now Beal may follow. If he does, the NBA will enjoy an unexpected dash of intrigue in the free agent market as Beal's services suddenly become available for a much cheaper price.