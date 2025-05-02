Brian Windhorst Names Two Very Interesting Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Destinations
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have now lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the third straight season. The chatter that Giannis and the Bucks could be parting ways has never been louder and hot takers and insiders are already starting to put together the pieces of some potential league-altering blockbuster trades.
On the latest episode of Get Up, ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst floated two teams from Texas as potential trade destinations for the former MVP—the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets.
Houston already has a stockpile of picks and young players, but with some luck in the upcoming draft lottery, the Spurs could also put together an attractive offer.
"I want to point two teams out to you," Windhorst told host Mike Greenberg. "The San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. Both of them are in the lottery. San Antonio—I know Houston's still playing, the might win tonight. They're in the lottery. They have Phoenix's pick which is a whole 'nother problem. They have a whole bunch of pieces on their roster. What if they hop up into that top four? Look out there."
"The other one is the San Antonio Spurs," Windhorst continued. "They have two picks in this lottery. Now, combined there's only a 30% chance of getting into the top four. What if one of them does? What if both of them do? All of a sudden you've got San Antonio with Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and potentially a game-changing draft pick with the Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle sitting there as well."
According to Windhorst Giannis, along with the rest of the league, will be watching the results of the draft lottery closely. Depending on which teams land where it could determine where he lands next.