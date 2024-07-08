Milwaukee Bucks Player Will Be An Unrestricted Free Agent

TyTy Washington Jr. took his game to the NEXT LEVEL in the postseason! 🚀



He led all players with 29.8 PPG, while adding 7.2 APG and 7.0 RPG to lead the @rgvvipers to their seventh Finals appearance.



TyTy had back-to-back 30-pieces in the Finals and averaged 36.0 PPG overall. pic.twitter.com/LppJvSQ3zG