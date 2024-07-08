Milwaukee Bucks Player Will Be An Unrestricted Free Agent
TyTy Washington Jr. is coming off his first season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 1.3 points per contest while shooting 30.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 11 games.
According to Evan Sidery, Washington Jr. will now become an unrestricted free agent.
Via Sidery: "The Bucks did not extend a qualifying offer to TyTy Washington.
Washington averaged 18.5 points and 8.5 assists while shooting 42.6% on threes for the Wisconsin Herd.
The former Kentucky guard could be an intriguing development signing for a team in unrestricted free agency."
Washington Jr. was initially the 29th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He has played two seasons for the Houston Rockets (and Bucks).
His career averages are 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 35.6% from the field and 24.4% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Washington Jr. has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
His career averages are 22.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 32 regular season games (31 starts).
At just 22, some teams will likely be interested in bringing him in for training camp.
The Bucks finished the 2023-24 season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.