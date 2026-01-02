The Milwaukee Bucks are entering January with a disappointing record of 14-20 and with a lot of drama surrounding them. The Bucks sit at 11th in the Eastern Conference. They will look to calm the surrounding drama and climb in the standings by focusing on their 13 games in the month.

January 2nd vs Charlotte Hornets

The Bucks will start the new year by welcoming the Charlotte Hornets into the Fiserv Forum. This will be their 4th time facing off with the bucks leading the season series 2-1 so far.

January 4th at Sacramento Kings

Milwaukee will begin a 4 game road trip in Sacramento vs the Kings. The Bucks lost the earlier matchup in a close contest 133 – 135.

January 7th at Golden State Warriors

The road trip then moves to Golden State as every NBA fan will be excited to watch Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo face off. This will be the teams 2nd game against each other this season.

Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

January 9th at Los Angeles Lakers

Bucks fans will then be treated with another superstar matchup at they face off against Luka Doncic and Lebron James. The Bucks will hope this game goes better than their previous matchup against the Lakers, in which they lost 95 – 119.

January 11th at Denver Nuggets

The Bucks will end the road trip against the Denver Nuggets. This will be the team’s first matchup of the year.

January 13th vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Bucks return home and welcome young star Anthony Edwards in which should be an exciting matchup. Minnesota took the first matchup in a thrilling 100 – 103 game.

January 15th at San Antonio Spurs

The game of the month for Milwaukee will be when they travel to play Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. A Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo matchup will have the NBA world captivated.

Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

January 19th at Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee will travel to Atlanta to face off against Jalen Johnson and the Hawks. This will be their first of three games this season.

January 21st vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Bucks will host the defending champions, who have the best record in the NBA, for the squads first time facing each other this season. They will be tasked with slowing down MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Mar 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Taurean Prince (12) drives for the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

January 23rd vs Denver Nuggets

For the 2nd time this month the Bucks will face off against the Denver Nuggets but this time at home.

January 25th vs Dallas Mavericks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will host the #1 pick Cooper Flagg. This is their 2nd matchup of the year. Milwaukee won the first in a close game, 116 - 114.

January 27th at Philadelphia 76ers

Milwaukee will start another road trip in Philadelphia when they take on the 76ers for the third time this season. The 76ers won the previous two matchups.

January 29th at Washington Wizards

The January schedule ends facing off against the struggling Washington Wizards. This will be no gimmie though as the Wizards lead the season series 2 – 1.