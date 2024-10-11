Another Down Season Could Force Bucks to Trade Star to East Foe
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the NBA season looking to build back toward being one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. After a first-round playoff exit last season, Milwaukee is looking for some redemption heading into this year.
With stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks believe that they are true title contenders. They should be able to challenge teams in the East such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and New York Knicks.
Most see them as the fourth-best team in the conference, at the worst possible ranking ahead of the season start. But Milwaukee wants a title and anything short of that will be considered a failure.
If the team goes through another tough year, it could see some big changes coming down the line. One of which could include them moving off Lillard and sending him to another team.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that if Milwaukee suffers another down year, trade talks with the Miami Heat could open up. Before Lillard was shipped to the Bucks, he was involved in a very public battle to land with Miami.
“Sure, Dame should improve after a difficult transition season on and off the court, but Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez might be past their expiration dates, and it's hard to be sure Doc Rivers is the right coach for the Bucks—or any other team. If the opportunity arises, Miami could reignite the pursuit of Lillard it began last offseason.”
Trading Lillard to the Heat wouldn't be ideal for the Bucks but it could be a means to an end.
Star players tend to get their way when it comes to trade talks so Lillard could dictate where he wants to go. He has a player option for next year that will pay him $58.4 million if he elects to take it. Lillard could force the Bucks's hand and an opposing team may not be willing to pay a lot to land him.
He is also 34 years old and has seen some injuries take place in recent years. While Lillard is still a star-level player, he is past the prime of his career.
The hope is that the duo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo will work this season so a trade won't be necessary. This team has the tools to win a title but will need to execute at the highest level to make it happen.
