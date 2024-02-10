Beverley made a good account of himself in the first game with Milwaukee

Patrick Beverley makes presence felt in Milwaukee Bucks debut. A day after he was acquired via trade, Beverley immediately suited up and made his presence felt right away when he helped the Milwaukee Bucks score a 120-84 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Acquired in a trade that saw the Bucks send Cameron Payne to the Philadelphia Sixers, Beverley played for 12 minutes in his Bucks debut and finished with six points and four assists.

Pat gets a warm welcome

The feisty guard was greeted with thunderous applause when he checked into the game at the 2:28 mark of the first quarter. Beverley made his first shot when he sank a three-pointer from the right corner.

The 15-year Beverley said playing his first game with Milwaukee against the lowly Hornets was ideal rather than waiting for the Bucks’ next game, which will be against the Denver Nuggets.

“I ain't going to lie. I didn't want to meet (the) Denver Nuggets on my first game," Beverley said. "OK, cool, let me see what's going on with Charlotte. Let me get my routine under me. I have eight suitcases in the hotel still unpacked. Just trying to learn off the go.”

Pat’s impact

Coach Doc Rivers said Beverley may not have produced eye-popping numbers, but his mere presence makes a lot of difference.

“He's just positive energy," Rivers said. “He holds his teammates and himself accountable and he really just wants to win. I think our guys see that.”

It is a reunion of sorts for Rivers and Beverley as Doc coached the pesky guard during his time with the LA Clippers. The Bucks have been heavily criticized for their inferior perimeter defense, and they are hoping that Beverley can iron out kinks in their armor.