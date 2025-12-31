Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks have three New Year's resolutions

The Milwaukee Bucks are turning the page and galloping into the 2026 with a lot of hope after Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned to the court from injury.

Here is a look at some of the New Year's resolutions the team should be looking to follow in 2026 pitched by some members of the Milwaukee Bucks On SI staff.

Ethan J. Skolnick

Figure out the Giannis thing. That's really all that matters. Can the Bucks convince the superstar to re-commit, without making another panicky, long-term-damaging move, the sort that Myles Turner now appears to be? Jerami Grant is not the answer, and if there's no one else out there, the Bucks need to convince Giannis to be patient -- or move him and completely reset.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in a time out during the first half agains the Charlotte Hornets. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Bucks need to do everything in their power to make it work with Giannis, whether it means improving the roster around him or making things work with the players already in the building.

This was the New Year's resolution last year, and it remains the same going into 2026. The rumors surrounding Giannis in the final few months of the calendar year have put a damper on the season, but now that he's returning healthy from injury, there's a chance that things could turn around for the Bucks.

The Bucks did all they could this year by signing Myles Turner in free agency, but it's clear that Antetokounmpo is going to need more help if the Bucks are going to return to the deep portion of the playoffs in 2026.

Tony Mejia

It's obvious the Bucks have made the resolution not to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that has to be reciprocated to avoid him wanting out anytime there's a losing streak to deal with. If it is time to part ways, getting the massive financial commitment made to either Myles Turner or Kyle Kuzma off the books is a must in order to rebuild properly. Make the deal a massive blockbuster.

The Bucks have one last chance to grab a win before the calendar year flips to 2026 and the ball drops for New Year's Eve. They will take on Khris Middleton and the Washington Wizards in a bit of a rivalry game to close out the year. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside the Fiserv Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

