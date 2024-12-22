Bucks Could Reportedly Reignite Interest in Trading For All-Star Center
The Milwaukee Bucks have been playing some really good basketball in recent weeks. They ran through the rest of the league en route to be named NBA Cup Champions. They have quickly ascended in the East and they currently sit fifth in the standings.
Just because they have played well in recent weeks doesn't mean that they aren't looking at ways to improve the roster before the playoffs start. They have been linked to a few different players in trade rumors. They need guys who can help fill in around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
One of the players who they have expressed interest in is All-Star center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic has been playing at an All-Star level for the Chicago Bulls this season. He is averaging just shy of 21 points per game to go along with 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's shooting 59% from the field and 48% from three.
Any team that could get Vucevic would certainly improve immediately. The Bucks have expressed interest in Vucevic and even did so before the season started. Milwaukee isn't the only team that is interested in Vucevic, though. It could be a bidding war for him.
Vucevic has one more year left on his contract, so he isn't an expiring deal. Whoever would trade for him would get additional use out of him before needing to make a decision on a possible extension. The Bucks already have a fairly old center in Brook Lopez, which could inhibit them from trading for Vucevic.
Vucevic is 34 years old, so he's approaching the end of his career. He has more time than Lopez does, but perhaps they are looking for someone a bit younger to take his place. It's hard to discount the stats that Vucevic has been putting up this year. He would be an asset to any new team.
It remains to be seen if the Bulls are able to get the kind of return that they are looking for in a deal for Vucevic. They are a team that is stuck in the middle, and they are looking to possibly start a rebuild. The Bucks could be a team that benefits from that decision.
Milwaukee likely won't make any deal until the trade deadline gets closer. They are probably hoping that the price goes down for Vucevic because he wouldn't come cheap.
