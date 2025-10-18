Bucks Zone

Bucks Free Agent Signing Will Miss Start of Season with New Injury

Alex Kirschenbaum

Dec 23, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even ahead of the 2025-26 season, a key new Milwaukee Bucks addition is already hurt.

Two new Bucks free agent signings were ruled out of Milwaukee's 116-114 preseason loss against the shorthanded reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday — new rim-rolling center Myles Turner and new reserve shooting guard Gary Harris.

More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks on Bucks' Potential in 2025-26

Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers has revealed that Harris is expected to miss one-to-two weeks of action recovering from a strained right hamstring. Turner, meanwhile, was rested with a sore right calf.

Given that the ailment was first revealed this past Wednesday, that could mean Harris might not even miss more than the Bucks' 2025-26 regular season season opener, slated for next Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

Turner, it should be noted, is expected to be fine.

Rivers claimed he "just had a little calf soreness, nothing urgent of anything."

That's got to be a relief to Milwaukee fans, as Turner was the Bucks' surprise premiere free agent addition this summer. The team had stretched and waived nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who had already suffered an Achilles tendon rupture during the playoffs and was likely to be out for the season.

Lillard promptly inked a three-year, $41.6 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency, and has revealed that he will indeed sit out for the entirety of 2025-26.

More news: Bucks Reportedly Feared Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Request Trade This Offseason

With its extra cap space opened up from the Lillard move, Milwaukee inked Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal.

Turner's already looking like an appetizing fit alongside nine-time All-NBA Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 29-year-old Texas product is averaging 10.3 points on .667/.556/.667 shooting splits, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.4 minutes a night.

Gary Harris' Underwhelming Preseason

Harris, never expected to have nearly the same impact on a veteran's minimum deal, is no longer the two-way starter he had been during his Denver Nuggets-era prime.

Through his two healthy preseason bouts, the oft-hurt 31-year-old notched averages of just 2.5 points on 25 percent shooting from the floor (20 percent shooting from 3-point range) in 10.7 preseason minutes a game. He'll likely get a bit more run — and Turner should get at least double his 18.4 preseason minutes per — during the regular season.

Latest Bucks News

feed

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News