Bucks Free Agent Signing Will Miss Start of Season with New Injury
Even ahead of the 2025-26 season, a key new Milwaukee Bucks addition is already hurt.
Two new Bucks free agent signings were ruled out of Milwaukee's 116-114 preseason loss against the shorthanded reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday — new rim-rolling center Myles Turner and new reserve shooting guard Gary Harris.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks on Bucks' Potential in 2025-26
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers has revealed that Harris is expected to miss one-to-two weeks of action recovering from a strained right hamstring. Turner, meanwhile, was rested with a sore right calf.
Given that the ailment was first revealed this past Wednesday, that could mean Harris might not even miss more than the Bucks' 2025-26 regular season season opener, slated for next Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
Turner, it should be noted, is expected to be fine.
Rivers claimed he "just had a little calf soreness, nothing urgent of anything."
That's got to be a relief to Milwaukee fans, as Turner was the Bucks' surprise premiere free agent addition this summer. The team had stretched and waived nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who had already suffered an Achilles tendon rupture during the playoffs and was likely to be out for the season.
Lillard promptly inked a three-year, $41.6 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency, and has revealed that he will indeed sit out for the entirety of 2025-26.
More news: Bucks Reportedly Feared Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Request Trade This Offseason
With its extra cap space opened up from the Lillard move, Milwaukee inked Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal.
Turner's already looking like an appetizing fit alongside nine-time All-NBA Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 29-year-old Texas product is averaging 10.3 points on .667/.556/.667 shooting splits, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.4 minutes a night.
Gary Harris' Underwhelming Preseason
Harris, never expected to have nearly the same impact on a veteran's minimum deal, is no longer the two-way starter he had been during his Denver Nuggets-era prime.
Through his two healthy preseason bouts, the oft-hurt 31-year-old notched averages of just 2.5 points on 25 percent shooting from the floor (20 percent shooting from 3-point range) in 10.7 preseason minutes a game. He'll likely get a bit more run — and Turner should get at least double his 18.4 preseason minutes per — during the regular season.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.