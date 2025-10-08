Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks on Bucks' Potential in 2025-26
Throughout the entire summer, the Milwaukee Bucks were dealing with trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. He seemed to indicate that he was looking around at other options.
That time has now passed, and Antetokounmpo will be on the Bucks' roster heading into this season. Milwaukee made several massive changes to try to make him happy with his teammates.
While Antetokounmpo may have been thinking about leaving Milwaukee, he is now projecting belief in this team, as currently constructed, as one that can compete for a championship this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Faith in the Bucks Competing for a Title This Year
While speaking to Eric Nehm of The Athletic after practice, Antetokounmpo talked about the team's potential after he was away from the team with COVID.
“I wasn’t able to watch their practice and all that, but I watched film today, and I see the potential that this team has. We can play fast. We’re fast, we’re athletes. We just gotta move the ball. Gotta move the balls. The ball cannot stick. If the ball starts sticking, we’re not that good. We can space the floor. We have so much shooting. We’re gonna be very defensive today, I believe."
Antetokounmpo believes that moving the ball is the key to having more success with this current group. He has expressed interest in being more of a creator this season.
Without Damian Lillard on the roster, the Bucks need to have someone else in charge of the point guard duties. Antetokounmpo could end up being the primary ball-handler.
Antetokounmpo Thinks Team Chemistry is the Key for the Bucks
Antetokounmpo believes that once they get team chemistry together, the team will be in a good spot heading into the season.
“Just gotta be, gotta be like glue, we gotta come together as a team and I think when that happens, we are gonna be good,” Antetokounmpo said.
Now that Antetokounmpo is back from his illness, he will be able to work on building that chemistry with Myles Turner and Cole Anthony, the two biggest acquisitions in the offseason.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
