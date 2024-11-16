Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Called Out by Draymond Green Over Jaylen Brown Drama
One of the more interesting moments from the NBA season came last week when the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics got together. During the game, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo got into an on-court situation with Celtics star Jaylen Brown.
Antetokounmpo went for what looked like a handshake with the Celtics star, only to pull his hand away at the last second. Not many thought about the event while it was happening but after the game, Brown showed he didn't enjoy the act by Antetokounmpo.
"Giannis is a child. I'm just focused on helping my team get a win and that's what we did tonight."
The Bucks star was taken aback by the anger from Brown, saying that this is just who he is.
"We always joke around with the flow of the game. It's something that I do to my kids, I play around. This is who I am. I play the game with fun, joy."
Now, other NBA players have weighed in on the matter.
While on his own podcast, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green called out Antetokounmpo for the matter. He doubled down on Brown calling the Bucks star a child, even saying that he agreed.
“Giannis a big a** kid for real, man,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. “He seems like a big a** kid. Now, Jaylen was pissed. So he called him a child [out of anger]. I say that in a way of like, [LeBron James] for instance, is a big a** kid. Giannis always gives you the super serious [act] but to me, it seems like he's a big a** kid.”
Green has never been shy about letting his feelings be known so his reaction isn't surprising.
Antetokounmpo even said that he would pull the act again if given the chance. It's just who he is as a person and he isn't letting any stop that fact.
"I think he's an incredible player. He always does the right thing to help his team win. But I'm just gonna continue to be me and at the end of the day if I'm called the child so be it. ... If I have another opportunity I'll do it again."
The two stars certainly made some headlines and it will only grow the rivalry between the two teams. But with Green commenting, the matchups with Golden State should be interesting.
