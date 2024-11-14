Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown Drama Takes Another Wild Turn
Following an on-court incident over the weekend between Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, things have taken a turn for the dramatic. During the team's matchup, Antetokounmpo looked as if he was trying to shake the hand of Brown, only to pull his hand away at the last second.
After the game, Brown was asked about the moment and proceeded to throw some shade at Antetokounmpo by calling him a child.
"Giannis is a child. I'm just focused on helping my team get a win and that's what we did tonight."
The Bucks star was taken back by these comments, not understanding why Brown was so angry at a joke.
"We always joke around with the flow of the game. It's something that I do to my kids, I play around. This is who I am. I play the game with fun, joy."
He also doubled-down on his actions, saying that he would likely do it again if given the chance.
"I think he's an incredible player. He always does the right thing to help his team win. But I'm just gonna continue to be me and at the end of the day if I'm called the child so be it. ... If I have another opportunity I'll do it again."
Things seemed to settle down between the two until Antetokounmpo dropped 59 points on Wednesday night to help Milwaukee get a win. Nike then put out a tweet throwing some shade at Brown.
Brown has now responded to Nike, adding more twists and turns in this incident.
At first, this all seemed like a harmless stunt by Antetokounmpo against Brown but it has spiraled into something else completely. Both players are prideful and this should only increase the desire to win when they meet up next.
The two stars have been at the top of their games for years so this interaction between them is certainly interesting. The Bucks and Celtics have been rivals in the Eastern Conference over the past few seasons, adding more firepower to the total equation.
Boston has beaten the Bucks in the first two matchups to start this season. The next time that the two teams will meet is on Dec. 6 in Boston so we could see some fireworks take place on the court.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Listed as Best Trade Fit For Shocking East Squad