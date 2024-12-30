Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Sees Odds Fall in Chase to Win NBA MVP
The Milwaukee Bucks have turned their season around as we approach the new year. The start of the season was not ideal for the Bucks, as they started 2-8 and looked like they were about to blow out the team.
Two months later, the Bucks look like contenders in the Eastern Conference. Much of their turnaround is due to the play of their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo has played his best basketball thus far and has climbed in the NBA MVP rankings. However, he has not played in the past week and a half, and because of that, he has fallen in the NBA MVP odds.
Antetokounmpo has the third-best odds of winning the MVP, and there is also a new leader at the top.
Antetokounmpo still has elite odds but is now third with +475 odds.
The two players in front of Antetokounmpo are Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic (+135) and Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+130).
The numbers tell you the whole story with Antetokounmpo, averaging 32.7 points per game, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 61.3 percent from the field in 24 games and 35.0 minutes of action.
The 30-year-old already has two MVPs, which came in back-to-back seasons in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. The Greek Freak has proven that he is among the best players we have seen this generation, and that continues to be the case as he is in his 12th NBA season.
The former first-round pick in the 2013 NBA Draft has been spectacular throughout his career and is likely on his way to the Hall of Fame. Antetokounmpo's resume is stacked as he is an NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, two-time MVP, eight-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA first-team, 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, four-time NBA All-Defensive first-team, 2017 NBA Most improved Payer and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
While his resume and numbers this season speak volumes, he won't be in the conversation unless his team is not at the top of the standings. The Bucks are slipping a bit as they sit with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games.
Missing Antetokounmpo has not helped at all, but the hope is that all will change as they get ready to take on the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Eve.
