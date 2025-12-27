Milwaukee Bucks take step backwards in loss vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the loss column after falling 125-104 to the Memphis Grizzlies inside the FedEx Forum.

The Bucks started the game off hot with a double-digit lead in the first quarter. The team appeared to thrive with the starting lineup, but the success was short-lived. In the second quarter, the Bucks were outscored 35-15 against the Grizzlies, which led to them conceding their 10-point lead and turning it into a 10-point deficit by halftime.

When the two teams came out of the locker room in the second half, the defense continued to struggle. Both teams surrendered more than 30 points in the third quarter and the Bucks couldn't get the stops they needed to get back in the game. In the fourth quarter, their efforts led to an even bigger deficit that was far too insurmountable to overcome.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Bucks can't get on track vs. Grizzlies

AJ Green led the Bucks in scoring with 20 points on 7 of 13 shooting with six 3-pointers. Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points on just 4 of 15 shooting from the floor. Ryan Rollins, Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma all joined Green and Porter with 15 points apiece.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies had seven players finish in double figures. Jaren Jackson Jr. led all scorers with 24 points while Cam Spencer had 19 points off the bench. Ja Morant finished with a double-double, scoring 17 points while dishing out 10 assists. Rookie guard Cedric Coward had 15 points on the scoreboard as Jaylen Wells had 14, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope dropped 13 and Santi Aldama pitched in with 12.

The loss brings the Bucks to a 12-19 record through 31 games, which has them slotted in at No. 11 in the Eastern Conference standings. With Giannis Antetokounmpo still working his way back from injury, the Bucks need to find ways to be competitive to keep up with the standings in order to be within striking distance of a playoff spot.

The Bucks have a quick turnaround as they take on the red hot Chicago Bulls, who have won five games in a row. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT from inside the United Center.

