Bucks Injury Report: Milwaukee Trio Set for Raptors Showdown
The Milwaukee Bucks will have three of their key players active for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andre Jackson Jr., and Gary Trent Jr. are all available for Tuesday night's game against the Raptors.
The Bucks had listed Antetokounmpo, Jackson, and Trent as probable on Monday.
Milwaukee will host the Raptors for their first game of the 2024 NBA Cup.
Antetokounmpo was on the injury report due to a knee issue. Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report this season, though he will suit up for the fourth consecutive matchup in the club's first NBA Cup game Tuesday.
Through nine regular-season outings in the 2024-25 campaign, the two-time MVP has averaged 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.9 blocks across 34.8 minutes per game.
The Bucks superstar has missed one game this season due to a thigh injury.
Jackson was dealing with a hip injury. He has started in each of the Bucks' last three games and can maintain that spot over Trent in the first unit. He recorded one point, three rounds, and two assists in over 23 minutes in his previous start.
Trent, who was dealing with a back issue, will be back on Tuesday. He will return after he has issued the team's last two games due to back spam.
The 25-year-old was benched in favor of Andre Jackson before his two-game absence, and Trent will likely continue to come off the bench until he can earn his spot back after a disastrous start to the 2024-25 campaign.
Through eight regular-season outings, the guard has averaged 7.3 points across 26.9 minutes per game, shooting 29.5 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from deep.
Although the Bucks will have three key players on the court, they will be without fellow superstar guard Damian Lillard. Lillard has been ruled out due to a concussion he suffered on Sunday against the Boston Celtics.
The Bucks announced the update on the seven-time All-NBA guard’s status Monday.
The 34-year-old is averaging 26 points, 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Milwaukee already was without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who hasn’t made his 2024-25 debut after undergoing surgery on each of his ankles.
The Bucks will look to capture their third win of the year against the 2-9 Raptors, who have lost four in a row.
