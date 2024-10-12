Bucks Injury Report: Top Free Agent Signing Hurt During Practice
With the new NBA season coming up shortly, the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to get themselves back to contention within the league. This team still has stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge but it will take an entire team to reach their goal.
Milwaukee believes that they can be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference once again despite how last season ended. The Bucks were bounced out of the first round of the postseason by the Indiana Pacers, in part due to injuries to both the star players.
This team will be looking for some redemption and the roster is fairly strong if everyone can remain healthy. However, the Bucks have already suffered an injury during practice.
Guard Delon Wright was hit with a hard screen during practice and didn't end up playing in the preseason game on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Head coach Doc Rivers provided an update on his status after the fact.
"He got crushed on a pick yesterday. Hurt his (right) shoulder. I think it's a contusion. And so, he's just out. I don't think he'll be out long."
Wright isn't expected to miss much time which is great news for the Bucks. He spent last season between the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards, averaging 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game between the two teams.
The veteran journeyman guard isn't expected to get a massive role with Milwaukee but each player has a place on the team. Wright will serve as a backup guard for the Bucks and could provide them with some solid minutes off the bench.
Last season, he also shot 36.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line, showing off his range. If anything, Milwaukee can use him to hit some timely shots and provide some scoring.
For the Bucks to overtake the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers this season, they will need everyone on the same page. Some have started to write them off already but as long as health doesn't get in the way, Milwaukee should have a say in how the East shakes out.
This is great injury news for the Bucks so far and they will look to get Wright back soon. If he can step up for them this year, Milwaukee could really make some noise down the line.
