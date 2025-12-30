The Milwaukee Bucks took on a Charlotte Hornets team missing a few players, and were able to use their length to dominate near the rim and earn them a win. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the catalyst for the Bucks, being his usual dominant self; however, the help came from all around him as well. The team shot 47% from 3, hitting sixteen 3's on the night.

Whenever you can have that type of shooting surrounding Giannis, it is typically a pretty good recipe for success. Bobby Portis & Myles Turner both scored 20+ points against a small Hornets team, as well as Kevin Porter Jr. added 11 assists en route to a team win. Let's take a look at who graded the best in the Win.

Bobby Portis: 25 Points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3PM) 2 Rebounds: A

Bobby Portis came off the bench and was able to fill in the gaps of Myles Turner and Giannis Antetokounmpo whenever they needed a breather. Portis was hitting the deep ball when the team needed it most, going 3/3 from deep in the 4th. He also tied Giannis leading the team in 4th quarter scoring this game with 11. With this team a half-game out of the play-in, Portis coming through off the bench could be a huge boost.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 24 Points, 7 Assists, 4 Rebounds: A

Giannis followed up his comeback from injury in the last game with another strong performance tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. He was seemingly on a minute restriction, only playing 25 minutes total. That minute restriction didn't hold him back from dominating when he was on the court, shooting 68% from the field, as well as finishing the game with a strong 11-point 4th quarter. As Giannis continues to ramp up from injury, it's likely that his scoring and usage will go up. However with trade rumors in the air, the team might play it safe to keep him as healthy as possible.

Kevin Porter Jr. : 15 Points, 11 Assists, 5 Rebounds, 2 Steals: B+

Kevin Porter Jr. had one of his best games of this season, putting up a double double in a much needed win against the Hornets. His playmaking was key to the big men's success, with 8 of his 11 assists going to Giannis, Portis, or Turner. Without a true real playmaker on the team, Porter has assumed that role, now averaging 7 assists a game this season.

