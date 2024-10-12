Bucks News: Experts Award Milwaukee Stunning Grade for Under-The-Radar Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks received an offseason grade of A by The Score's NBA experts after making key acquisitions that quietly bolstered their roster depth and versatility. With championship aspirations in mind, the Bucks are attempting to set themselves up for a deep playoff run by adding talented free agents like Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, Delon Wright, and Stanley Umude.
Each of these players brings something valuable to the table that can assist Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in leading this franchise to its second NBA championship of the Antetokounmpo era.
Let's take a look at how three of these new roster acquisitions can help the Bucks this upcoming NBA season.
1. Gary Trent Jr.
The former Toronto Raptor might be primed to have career season as member of the Bucks. As a sharpshooting guard who can also defend at a high level, Trent provides the Bucks with a much-needed floor spacer. Kris Middleton's health has been a concern over the last two seasons, and if he is expected miss games Trent will be able to provide the shooting that this team will need to be effective. Bucks' head coach Doc Rivers has been utilizing more five-out sets this NBA preseason and with another knockdown shooter on the court paired with Giannis and Lillard could spark a memorable season for Trent.
2. Taurean Prince
Prince rejoins his former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham as a member of the Bucks. The former Baylor Bear adds wing depth to this roster that definitley could of used it a season. Known for his ability to defend, Prince turned heads a season ago as he shot the basketball almost 40 percent from the perimeter. Prince has been an efficient distance shooter throughout his career, but it could amplified even further this season due to the spacing of this Milwaukee offense.
3. Delon Wright
Wright is a veteran guard who brings a blend of playmaking, defense, and experience to the backcourt. Wright can run the offense when needed, particularly in second-unit lineups. His defensive instincts and ability to disrupt passing lanes will add another layer to the Bucks' guard rotation. This will give Bucks head coach Doc Rivers more flexibility in matchups. Wright's experience and defensive tenacity will be a great philosophical fit for what the potential hall of fame coach will try to do.
