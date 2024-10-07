Bucks Planning 'Dominant,' Healthier Season in 2024-25
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the 2024-25 NBA season with elevated expectations, as they strive to regain their status at the top of the Eastern Conference and pursue another NBA championship. After a transformative offseason that involved securing key players and enhancing the depth of their roster, the Bucks are preparing for a season that is anticipated to be special, driven by aspirations for better health than experienced in the previous season.
An important storyline for the Bucks centers on the condition of their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP encountered various injuries during the 2023-24 season, which limited the team's consistency. However, Giannis still managed to illustrate his prowess, steering the Bucks to a solid finish in the regular season. With a full offseason available for recovery and training, paired with an electric showing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Antetokounmpo is projected to begin this season at optimal health, eager to reclaim his dominance over the NBA.
Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers spoke with reporters during the Bucks' media day to talk about some of the things he looks forward to ahead of the upcoming NBA season.
“We want to be dominant all season and play well all season,” Rivers said, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “So, to me, it’s more about the connection of our team. The better continuity we can have through the year, through training camp, (the better). That’s one of the reasons we’re going away for camp because that’s a major focus for us. I believe with what we have returning and what we’re bringing in, we have enough, but it only works if we do it as a group and together with one mind.”
Last year, the Bucks acquired former Portland Trail Blazers franchise star Damian Lillard right before the start of their training camp making it difficult for the point guard to develop connections with his teammates. Coach Rivers expects a different level of comradery amongst his team this upcoming season, which he believes will translate into success on the basketball court.
“I think it’s important that they’ll be riding in the car together to and from practice, going to dinners, spending time. I wish it was longer, honestly," Rivers said. "But from a team standpoint, the longer they’re together, (the better). It’s nice that our first game is on the road, so it kind of extends it, you know? No families. No friends around. Just us. I think that’s good for our team.”
