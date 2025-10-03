Bucks Receive Positive Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Amid Absence
When will nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo be available to mix it up with his teammates this season, after a COVID-19 illness prevented him from being available for media day on Monday and early training camp sessions? The 6-foot-11 big man has been recovering in his native Greece.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that head coach Doc Rivers has supplied an update on when the two-time league MVP will first join the revamped Bucks.
On Thursday, Rivers had informed reporters that Antetokounmpo would rejoin his comrades in Miami "either tonight or in the morning [Friday]." Rivers amended that timeline Friday, noting that Antetokounmpo "gets in tonight" and adding that "he'll be here [in Miami] tomorrow."
Milwaukee will suit up against Miami on October 6, for its first preseason game of the year. The Bucks will then return to Fiserv Forum to host the Detroit Pistons on October 9. They'll drive up I-94 to face off against the Chicago Bulls three days later, and will head back home to square off against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on October 14, Milwaukee's last preseason game.
Across 67 healthy bouts for the 48-34 Bucks last year, the nine-time All-Star averaged 30.4 points on 60.1 percent field goal shooting and 61.7 percent free throw shooting, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals a night. It marked the third consecutive season that Antetokounmpo had averaged 30 or more points, 11 or more rebounds, and five or more assists. Not too shabby.
He made his seventh straight All-NBA First Team, finished third in MVP voting, and came in eighth in Defensive Player of the Year voting (although he did not make an All-Defensive Team).
Antetokounmpo will be joining a revamped Milwaukee squad that is angling to advance out of the first round for the first time since 2022.
The Bucks stretched and waived the remaining $112.6 million owed nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard after the 6-foot-2 Weber State product tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs, using the extra cap room to sign former Indiana Pacers 3-and-D starting center Myles Turner.
The Bucks' Reconfigured First Five
Milwaukee also brought in former Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris. The team is poised to start two trade deadline additions, point guard Kevin Porter Jr. and small forward Kyle Kuzma, alongside Antetokounmpo and Turner in the frontcourt.
Will Gary Trent Jr. earn the starting shooting guard nod to flesh out the Bucks' first five at the start of the season? Time will tell, although his great scoring tear in the playoffs could give him the edge.
