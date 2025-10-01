Bucks GM Says Regular Season Roster ‘Absolutely Not’ Set Yet
This season will be one of the most critical years in recent Milwaukee Bucks history. That's because of the pressure that Giannis Antetokounmpo has put on them.
Antetokounmpo has made it very clear that he wants to win championships, and that he doesn't have to win those with the Bucks. He is frustrated with early exits in the playoffs.
Milwaukee has a lot of different players signed to training camp deals. Heading into training camp, Jon Horst made it clear that the roster is not set, meaning more moves could be made.
More news: Bucks' Key Offseason Addition Reveals Why He Chose Milwaukee
The Bucks Don't Have The Roster Settled For The Regular Season Yet
While speaking at media day, general manager Jon Horst let everyone know that the Bucks are not settled heading into the year by a long shot. The Milwaukee Sentinel Journal had his exact comments.
Absolutely not,” Horst said. “… I actually think we have 21 players that deserve a chance to be on an NBA roster, to be on our roster. … We were presented the opportunity as the offseason progressed to add some players that we thought were just too good to be true and really just great opportunities and we’re going to let the guys play it out."
Horst believes that competition will bring out the best in everyone who is on the training camp roster.
"I think competition gives us a great opportunity to have a great start to our camp and a great start to our season and these guys are all fully aware of what they’re playing for and what the stakes are and they’re all capable. So truly, kind of best player, best man win mentality. We want to put the best 15, plus three two-ways, that we can on the roster.”
More news: Bucks Reveal Full Roster Heading Into Training Camp
The Bucks Will Put The Roster Together That Best Fits Around Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee has to figure out a way to compete in an Eastern Conference that is the weakest it's been in years. This is the year for them to make a deep run.
Horst needs to find a lineup that will best complement Antetokounmpo. They might end up making moves at the trade deadline to help with that, since the current roster might not be good enough to get it done.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.