Bucks News: Damian Lillard Hoping for Massive NBA Rule Change
Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard has been among the better players in the NBA for over a decade. Since being drafted with pick No. 6 in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard has emerged as a top-scoring option in the league.
He is one of the more deadly clutch players in recent memory and has an unlimited range from beyond the 3-point line. Now entering his second season with the Bucks, Lillard is looking to get back to being consistently dominant on the offensive side of the floor.
However, despite all the advantages that he has on offense, Lillard is looking for a massive change to an NBA rule. He has said that he is in favor of the league adopting a 4-point line for long range 3-point shots.
When discussing rule changes with members of the Charlotte Hornets, Lillard echoed his desire for a 4-point line to be added. And with the way that 3-point shots have taken over the NBA in this modern era, it may not be too much longer before this change comes to fruition.
Other NBA players echoed the same sentiment as Lillard, wanting to reward players for their shooting abilities. Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma also said he is on board with adding more drama to the NBA experience.
“Yeah, 100 percent. I think it's good for the game,” Kuzma said, per GMA News. “A lot of us can shoot from that far. I think it'll be more dramatic in the NBA, and fans will probably like it, too.”
If a 4-point line is ever added, it would reflect the changing times of the game. Now more than ever, the 3-point shot has become the preferred weapon of choice for players to use in games.
Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry started this phenomenon years ago and it has lasted since. It's made the NBA much more interesting because players can literally pull up from super deep once they step past the half-court line.
As fans and even players, you can never know when to expect a shot to go up. It keeps defenses on their toes and has created an interesting environment in the league.
Lillard is a career 37.1 percent shooter from deep so if this change ever took place, it could benefit him. But for now, he will go forward with the rules in place and hope to see some change sooner rather than later.
More Bucks: Bucks All-Star Throws Cold Water on Milwaukee's Championship Hopes