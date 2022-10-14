Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo accused of trying to injure Kyrie Irving again

© Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo accused of trying to injure Kyrie Irving again

Nets fans are really reaching with this one, trying to make Giannis a villain.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the fiercest competitors in the league today. He's grown a lot over the last few years, putting himself in discussions with Kevin Durant and LeBron James as the best player. Giannis plays with a winning mindset, using his physicality to his advantage and willingness to put his body on the line.

While most people see that relentlessness as a competitive spirit, a Brooklyn Nets fan recently accused Antetokounmpo of being a dirty player.

Claims against Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks recently concluded their pre-season fixtures with a loss against the Nets. The majority of the game was very close, but the Nets pulled away to win 107-97. Both teams were determined to fight for the loose balls and make a statement during the game; however, one such incident was perceived as dirty.

As per video evidence, it was clear that Giannis was only trying to recover a loose ball. Although the said fan made strong claims, no other instances were mentioned to back the claim. Moreover, it did not look like Kyrie Irving was displeased with Giannis' attempt and tried to recover the ball himself too.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But then again, Kyrie and Giannis have some history, with Kyrie being done for the 2021 playoffs after landing awkwardly on Antetokounmpo's foot.

That would infuriate Nets fans, and even Kyrie himself took some subtle shots at the Greek Freak, insinuating that it was no accident.

The rivalry between the Bucks and Nets

The Bucks and Nets are among the top contenders from the Eastern Conference. Their rivalry took off when the two met in the 2021 playoffs – in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The battle between the two teams went on to seven games, with the Bucks coming out on top.

Antetokounmpo and Durant played some of their best basketball ever, and Irving chipped in too. Given the importance of the competition, neither of the teams was willing to lose, and things surely got heated during the series. Since then, both teams have had their fair share of struggles and would be looking to make a comeback in the 2022-23 season.

In This Article (3)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson
Milwaukee Bucks News

“They did this the year they won it.” - Richard Jefferson talks about the Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive adjustments

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) drives for the basket during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks News

Takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“I think it went how its supposed to.” - Jrue Holiday reflects on Milwaukee Bucks’ preparation for the 2023 season

By Matthew Dugandzic
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks News

Matt Barnes picks his top five and explains why Giannis Antetokounmpo is better than Kevin Durant

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) shoots against the Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks News

Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls preseason match-up

By Matthew Dugandzic
Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) and Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) before the 2021 NBA All-Star Game
Milwaukee Bucks News

Stephen Curry shares his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s leadership

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jared Dudley (9) and guard Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) look at a referee after fighting for a loose ball
Milwaukee Bucks News

“Did I think he’s going to be this MVP candidate? No I didn’t.” - Jared Dudley opens up on his time with Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after being called for a foul
Milwaukee Bucks News

Giannis Antetokounmpo would love to play in China and India

By Matthew Dugandzic