Giannis Antetokounmpo accused of trying to injure Kyrie Irving again

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the fiercest competitors in the league today. He's grown a lot over the last few years, putting himself in discussions with Kevin Durant and LeBron James as the best player. Giannis plays with a winning mindset, using his physicality to his advantage and willingness to put his body on the line.

While most people see that relentlessness as a competitive spirit, a Brooklyn Nets fan recently accused Antetokounmpo of being a dirty player.

Claims against Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks recently concluded their pre-season fixtures with a loss against the Nets. The majority of the game was very close, but the Nets pulled away to win 107-97. Both teams were determined to fight for the loose balls and make a statement during the game; however, one such incident was perceived as dirty.

As per video evidence, it was clear that Giannis was only trying to recover a loose ball. Although the said fan made strong claims, no other instances were mentioned to back the claim. Moreover, it did not look like Kyrie Irving was displeased with Giannis' attempt and tried to recover the ball himself too.

But then again, Kyrie and Giannis have some history, with Kyrie being done for the 2021 playoffs after landing awkwardly on Antetokounmpo's foot.

That would infuriate Nets fans, and even Kyrie himself took some subtle shots at the Greek Freak, insinuating that it was no accident.

The rivalry between the Bucks and Nets

The Bucks and Nets are among the top contenders from the Eastern Conference. Their rivalry took off when the two met in the 2021 playoffs – in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The battle between the two teams went on to seven games, with the Bucks coming out on top.

Antetokounmpo and Durant played some of their best basketball ever, and Irving chipped in too. Given the importance of the competition, neither of the teams was willing to lose, and things surely got heated during the series. Since then, both teams have had their fair share of struggles and would be looking to make a comeback in the 2022-23 season.