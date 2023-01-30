Giannis Antetokounmpo closes in on Milwaukee Bucks franchise record

Giannis Antetokounmpo is just a few games away from breaking a franchise record with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is inching closer to making history in the Milwaukee Bucks organization.

Passing up Bucks legends

On Sunday night, when Milwaukee blew out the New Orleans Pelicans, Giannis played his 695th career regular-season game to tie Sidney Moncrief for second place on the Bucks' all-time list. The franchise record is owned by Junior Bridgeman, who played 711 regular-season games with the Bucks from 1975-84 and 1986-87.

Antetokounmpo marked the milestone with a 50-point, 13-rebound, and four-assist performance to lead the Bucks to a dominant 135-110 victory.

Illustrious career

The Greek Freak started his career with Milwaukee, as he got drafted with the 13th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Antetokounmpo would then become the face of the franchise, powering the team to its championship crown in 2021.

As a Buck, Antetokounmpo won two Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. He won the most-coveted accolade in 2019 and 2020, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to win two MVPs before turning 26.

The year 2021 was actually a stellar one for the 28-year-old forward, as he won the Finals MVP during their title run and the NBA All-Star Game MVP honor.

Antetokounmpo is also set to appear in his seventh All-Star game in Salt Lake City next month. A seven-footer forward armed with blinding speed, strength, and ball-handling skills, Giannis was named captain of the Eastern Conference All-Star, which will go up against the LeBron James-led Western Conference All-Star team.