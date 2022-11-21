Key reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks have been so good at the start of this season

The Milwaukee Bucks came into this season as one of the favorites to win it all, and they have not disappointed so far since they have the second-best record in the NBA. The Bucks started the season winning 8 straight and sent out a message to the league saying they are still a legitimate title contender. However, they have been dealing with injuries of late and have slowed down a bit.

Despite all that, the Bucks have shown a lot of promise, and they are looking like one of the main contenders for the title. With 15 games into the season, let's look at the key points that make the Bucks one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the best player in the league.

With last season's playoff exit, there were lingering doubts about the Greek Freak. But he has responded in style, as Giannis has shown why he is the best player in the league. He has averaged 29.5 PPG, 12 RPG, and 5.3 APG on 50% shooting from the field. The Greek Freak has been spectacular and one of the main reasons the Bucks have been so good.

A revamped defense has worked out so far

The Bucks have generally had one of the best defenses over the last few years. But against the Boston Celtics, they were exposed as they gave up too many three-point shots. That was one of the main reasons they couldn't defend their title, and after that, the Bucks revamped their defensive strategy.

It has paid dividends so far, as the Bucks have the best defense in the league, and it is one of the main reasons for their great start so far. Despite all their injuries this season, the Bucks have gotten after it on the defensive end.

Health is critical for Buck's hopes.

The Bucks might have had a great start, but they must be cautious of last season's struggles. They went into the playoffs as the favorites, but their struggles started after Khris Middleton went down. They came very close to beating the Celtics but were outmatched in the end.

Middleton is yet to make his season debut, and the Bucks will have to be very careful with how they handle their other All-Star. They will not want to rush him back and risk another injury. If their stars are healthy, the Bucks will be in good hands. If not, the Bucks will sure have a tough time in the playoffs because they need everyone to be at 100 percent if they want to make a deep push into the playoffs and potentially the NBA Finals.