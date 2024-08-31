Ranking Each Month of the Bucks' 2024-25 Schedule by Difficulty
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Now that some time has passed since the NBA released its 2024-25 NBA schedule, it's time to breakdown which months could be the most difficult for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Last season, the Bucks' schedule was front-loaded with many games against the NBA bottom-feeders, and the tough stretch came in the back half of the season. Their record was reflected in this as they started the season 31-13 before firing head coach Adrian Griffin. When it came to their tough stretch of games during the second half of last season, the Bucks didn't fare well as they finished out the final 38 games with a 18-20 overall record.
Each season the schedule can be an indicator as to how the season might flow based on when the easy and difficult stretches come. With that in mind, let's take a peak at how each month of the Buck's 2024-25 season ranks by difficulty beginning with the most difficult months.
The Bucks' hardest months
March (16 games) & April (7 games)
Much like last season, the toughest stretch of games for Milwaukee comes in the final two months of the regular season. It will be the ultimate test for Milwaukee as they gear up for the postseason as a team looking to contend for the NBA title.
Starting on March 1 all the way until April 11, the Bucks will have 19 of their 21 possible games come against teams that had winning records last year, all of which made either the play-in or playoffs.
They have many tough matchups at home — Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves — and away — Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Lakers, Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Pacers, Suns, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers).
In addition to the stiff competition, they also find themselves having four of their 16 back-to-backs in the final two months. The Bucks have back-to-backs against the Atlanta Hawks and Mavericks and Magic and Cavaliers in early March, another against the Pacers and Thunder in mid-March, and a fourth against the Timberwolves and Pelicans in early April. The lone bright spot is three of the four are all at home.
Furthermore, there is a gruesome stretch from March 8 to March 16, where Milwaukee finds itself playing six games over nine days, with matchups against the Magic, Cavaliers, Pacers, Lakers, Pacers again and Thunder.
As tough of a final two months it will be for the Bucks, they will catch a break when they end the season playing the Detroit Pistons in back-to-back games to conclude the regular season.
March and April will be the ultimate test for Milwaukee and they will likely have to be in playoff form in order to compete well during this final stretch of games. Being that they will presumably be fighting for a top spot in the Eastern Conference, they will have to earn it the hard way with the numerous difficult matchups theyll face during the latter portion fo the schedule.
But, if healthy, the Bucks have already shown us in year's past they can beat anyone when playing close to their best basketball.
The Bucks' easiest months
December (10 games)
By the look of things, the month of December seems to be the easiest month of the Bucks' schedule, although it could become tougher depending on how the Bucks fare in the NBA Cup. As it stands today, there are a lot of winnable games.
Seven of their 10 games in December come against teams that has losing records last season (Chicago Bulls twice, Hawks, Brooklyn Nets twice, Pistons and Washington Wizards). None of those teams listed are primed to vastly improve from last season.
The only true tests appear the be road matchups against the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Pacers, but outside them, it's hard to imagine the Bucks not being able to rack up numerous victories barring injuries.
November (14 games)
While the Bucks will have multiple matchups against some of the top teams in the East (Cavaliers twice, Celtics, Heat, Knicks, Pacers) in Novemeber, they also are set to square off against many of the bottom-feeders.
Once they get through the opening five-game slate (Cavaliers twice, Utah Jazz, Knicks, Celtics), three of which are at home, Milwaukee will face many teams that finished at the bottom of the NBA last season. From Nov. 11 to Nov. 30, Milwaukee will have six of its nine remaining games in November come against teams who failed to reach the play-in or better (Raptors, Pistons, Hornets twice, Rockets and Wizards). They also host the rebuilding Bulls, who barely made the play-in last season.
Overall, there's a good chance that if Milwaukee can come out 3-2 or better over its first five games this November, then they can have one of its easier months.
The Bucks' somewhat hard, somewhat easy months
October (5 games)
The opening five-game stretch to begin the 2024-25 season is a unique combination of both easy and difficult matchups.
They open the season on the road against the 76ers before getting a pair of easy contests against the Bulls at home and then the Nets on the road. Following that, they hit the road for their toughest matchup of the month, visiting the Celtics before closing October out with another road matchup against Ja Morant's Grizzlies.
This should be an exciting way to begin the season as the Bucks' get a perfect balance of tough road matchups and what should be "gimmie" wins against the Bulls and Nets.
January (16 games)
Tied with March as the months the Bucks' have the most games (16), January looks to be balanced with both tough and easy matchups.
It has several games most would classify as rather easy (Jazz, Nets, Portland Trail Blazers twice, Toronto Raptors twice, San Antonio Spurs twice) and a handful of games against 2023-24 playoff teams (Los Angeles Clippers, Heat, Knicks, Magic twice,76ers, Pelicans), in addition to also hosting the Kings, who made the play-in last season.
Outside of playing the Clippers, Knicks, Magic and Pelicans on the road, there seems to be plenty of winnable games if the Bucks are playing good basketball.
February (12 games)
Prior to the start of March, Milwaukee's schedule starts to ramp up in February. There are many difficult games this month, including a back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies and Thunder to open the month, another back-to-back against the 76ers and Warriors one week later, a road contest against the Timberwolves and multiple home games against the Clippers, Heat and Nuggets.
In the stretch of multiple back-to-backs between Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, the Bucks will play six games in nine days, with four of those coming against the Grizzlies, Thunder, 76ers and Warriors. Two days later they hit the road to face the Timberwolves. Assuming they are healthy, that week and a half should be one of the stronger tests to see exactly where the Bucks stand across both conferences in the NBA.
To add even more possible difficulty, the NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6. If the Bucks were to make a move to strengthen their title hopes at the deadline, then they could take some bumps as they figure out their new rotations.
