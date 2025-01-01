Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Part Ways With Champion For Sharpshooting Wing
The Milwaukee Bucks could be one of the few teams that will make a trade to ensure they are legitimate contenders not only in their conference but throughout the league.
The Bucks showed they could complete and even beat the best in the league as they had a hot NBA Cup stretch and went so far as to win the whole thing. That's only the tip of the iceberg for Milwaukee, and it'll be interesting to see how they approach the trade market.
We have a little over a month until the deadline ends, and the Bucks are expected to make a move to bolster their roster. They are limited in making a seismic trade, but they can move around the margins to be a better overall club.
According to Williams Moxon of Behind the Bucks Pass, one move they can make is to give up their champion guard, Pat Connaughton, for veteran scoring wing Cody Maritn of the Charlotte Hornets.
The Bucks are limited in terms of their moves, but Moxon explains why this trade could work for the money and their overall play on the court.
This deal sees the Bucks acquiring Martin and giving up Connaughton and a 2031 second-round pick.
"This may be a bit tougher to get accepted. Cody Martin is having a solid season for the Charlotte Hornets and is only making $8.1 million and is under contract for the 2025-26 season as well.
"There are two possible concerns with making this deal. The first is that the Hornets may be tempted by other offers that involve more or better draft picks and younger players that can be of use to them in building for the future. Secondly, the Bucks wing position is looking quite solid now with the rise of AJ Green and Andre Jackson Jr., with Gary Trent Jr. also finding his flow as well. Bringing in Martin could create a log jam and force players to lose minutes, but if the Bucks could make a move for him, it feels like he could be a real asset."
Martin is cheap, will be on the team for at least another year, and has been solid this season. In 30 games, he has averaged 8.5 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31 percent from three in 26.0 minutes of action.
Connaughton has been limited to only 16 games and is shooting under 39 percent from the field for the first time since his rookie season.
This potential trade could bolster the Bucks' wing depth and get slightly younger with Martin, who is 29 years old.
More Bucks: Predicting Bucks Next Trade Targets After Losing Dorian Finney-Smith to Lakers