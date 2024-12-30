Predicting Bucks Next Trade Targets After Losing Dorian Finney-Smith to Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks have come down from the high of winning the NBA Cup title weeks ago. Since then, Milwaukee has lost three of their past five games.
Now, injuries have played into this, with both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo missing time. But head coach Doc Rivers doesn't want any excuses.
“It is (frustrating), but what can you do about it?” Rivers said following Saturday’s loss. “If guys are out, they’re out and you still want to win games. I think we should have won the last two games, but should have and doing it is two different things. I don’t look back. Like, OK, yeah, we could have been 18-12, but we’re not. So what are you going to do about it?
The Bucks are expected to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline but they missed out on one of their biggest targets. Milwaukee had previously shown interest in Dorian Finney-Smith but he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
So where do the Bucks go from here on the trade market? Here are a few names that Milwaukee should be looking to target.
Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
Johnson has been mentioned all around the league and with the Nets moving Finney-Smith, they are open for business. Any deal for Johnson would require Milwaukee to move some significant piece to the team but it could be worth it.
Johnson could help space the floor while also giving the Bucks more defensive wing help. This could certainly be one area Milwaukee looks into.
Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves
DiVincenzo was traded to the Timberwolves over the offseason and hasn't quite fit in with his new team so far. The veteran guard could welcome a trade back to the Bucks where he spent the first few years of his career.
His 3-point shooting, along with his defensive prowess could severely help this team. With him making $11 million, it would require Milwaukee to likely get a third team involved to help put a deal together.
Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers
Milwaukee needs help up front and Williams III could serve the role well. While his injury history is a little concerning, Williams III would bring high energy and rebounding off the bench.
Williams III makes $12 million so Bobby Portis Jr. may need to be moved. However, Milwaukee has reportedly been looking to deal Portis Jr. anyway.
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
This would likely require the Bucks to part with their 2031 first-round draft pick, a move that the front office may not be willing to make. But landing someone like Kessler could heavily increase the chances of winning this season.
His defense alone has been special and he remains on a very low contract past this current season. Kessler has been a big name on the trade market and maybe, just maybe Milwaukee gets involved.
