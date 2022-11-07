Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo shares how God keeps him humble

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most humble superstar in today's NBA.

No one is better than Giannis Antetokounmpo in the NBA today. The 'Greek Freak' has put himself in a class apart the last three years. And yet, he remains as humble as he has ever been. The latest example is Giannis admitting that he can't shoot, despite being at the top of the MVP charts.

The rise of Giannis has been spectacular, but his approach to fans and media has been catching the eye of the world. His dominance over the last five years could have easily made him arrogant and cocky. But that hasn't been the case.

The Greek Freak admits he cannot shoot

In a video that has started to go viral, Giannis goes on a hilarious rant. ​​He said:

"I cannot have everything in life. Cannot be handsome, beautiful kids, beautiful wife, great family, great teammates, great coaching staff, handsome! Athletic. I cannot have everything in life. I cannot make threes too, God had to keep me humble. God said, basically, cannot make threes. Can't shoot! Stay humble my guy. Dominate in the paint, rebound, dunking on people, euro-stepping. I had to stay humble somehow."

Giannis Antetokounmpo - The most humble superstar

The level that Giannis is playing right now for the 9-0 Milwaukee Bucks is out of this world. No one in the NBA is as dominant as him, yet he remains humble. And this is not the first time he has shown what a wonderful human being he is.

At the start of the season, Giannis said Stephen Curry was the best player in the NBA. Given the way he is playing, he could have easily said he is the best. But Giannis is winning hearts with his humble approach off the court and with dominance on the court.

