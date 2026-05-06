Bucks Owner Jimmy Haslam Addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Future After Taylor Jenkins Hiring

The Milwaukee Bucks officially introduced new head coach Taylor Jenkins on Wednesday, but the biggest storyline from the press conference quickly became the future of franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam tells reporters that the organization will work with Giannis Antetokounmpo to determine his future in the coming weeks.



Haslam stated that Milwaukee will do what’s best for Giannis and the Bucks. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) May 6, 2026

According to Jake Weinbach, Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters that the organization plans to work together with Giannis over the coming weeks to determine what the future looks like for both sides. Haslam reportedly emphasized that Milwaukee wants to do what is best for both Antetokounmpo and the franchise moving forward.

The Tone Around Giannis Feels Different

For years, the Bucks have publicly been confident whenever Giannis’ long-term future came up. This time, however, the messaging felt more open-ended than usual, especially after another disappointing playoff exit and a season marked by injuries, inconsistency, and questions about the roster. Scott Grodsky also reported that Haslam said the next six to seven weeks leading up to the NBA Draft will be critical in deciding whether Giannis signs a max contract extension with Milwaukee. That timeline is important because it puts enormous pressure on the organization to convince Antetokounmpo that this roster can still compete for championships.

Taylor Jenkins Is the First Big Step

Mar 27, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Bucks already made one major move by hiring Taylor Jenkins, formerly the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. Jenkins is widely respected across the league for player development, culture-building, and maximizing younger talent. Milwaukee is clearly hoping he can help re-energize the franchise and create a clearer long-term direction around Giannis. This move still may not be enough to convince Giannis to stay.

Milwaukee Has Major Questions to Answer

The Bucks have serious roster questions entering the offseason. The team lacks athleticism and perimeter defense, and Milwaukee has limited flexibility to make significant upgrades. The Bucks waived and stretched Damian Lillard, and they will pay him $23 million per year for the next four seasons. Giannis has repeatedly said throughout his career that winning is the most important thing to him, and the Bucks now have a short window to prove they can still build a contender around him.

That is why Haslam’s comments stood out so much. Rather than shutting down speculation immediately like he normally does, Milwaukee appears prepared to have honest conversations with its superstar about the future of the franchise. Whether that ultimately leads to a new extension or more uncertainty, the next several weeks could become one of the most important stretches in modern Bucks history.