Could the Milwaukee Bucks Really Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo for Jaylen Brown?

The offseason rumors surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks are only going to intensify after a disappointing season, and now one of the biggest names in basketball media has added fuel to the fire. According to Brian Windhorst, there is potential for a blockbuster trade framework involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown if the Boston Celtics decide to aggressively pursue Giannis this summer.

Brian Windhorst says there’s potential for a Giannis-Jaylen Brown trade:



“Of course it makes sense for Milwaukee. Of course the Bucks are monitoring this very closely and would be getting ready to call Boston.”



(via @GetUpESPN, h/t @CelticsUnite18) pic.twitter.com/QaPHuZ0k6A — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 6, 2026

“Of course it makes sense for Milwaukee. Of course the Bucks are monitoring this very closely and would be getting ready to call Boston,” Windhorst said.



Giannis has been the face of the Bucks franchise for over a decade and delivered Milwaukee its first championship in 50 years back in 2021. However, after a poor season, this could be the end of Giannis' time in Milwaukee.

Why This Trade Could Make Sense for Milwaukee

For Milwaukee, a deal centered around Brown would at least give them a legitimate All-NBA caliber player to remain competitive while also potentially bringing back valuable draft compensation. Brown is still in the prime of his career, plays both ends of the floor, and could immediately become the new centerpiece of the franchise. This past season, Brown once again proved why he is one of the league’s premier two-way wings with his ability to score at all three levels while defending elite players nightly. Pairing Brown with younger contributors like Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, and the rest of Milwaukee’s core could give the Bucks a quicker reset instead of entering a full rebuild.

Still, trading Giannis would be an incredibly painful decision for Milwaukee. There is a strong argument that the Bucks should continue doing everything possible to convince Giannis to stay. Superstars of his caliber rarely become available, and once they leave, franchises often spend decades trying to replace them. Giannis is not just Milwaukee’s best player ever, he is the identity of the franchise.

Why Boston Could Go All-In for Giannis

After a shocking first-round playoff exit, the Celtics suddenly enter the offseason with major pressure surrounding their expensive core. While Brown remains an elite player, Giannis would give Boston arguably the most dominant two-way force in basketball and potentially extend their championship window even further. A lineup featuring Giannis alongside Jayson Tatum would instantly become one of the most feared duos in the NBA. Giannis would also solve many of Boston’s interior scoring and rim pressure issues while elevating their defense to another level.

Financially, Brown’s contract also makes this one of the cleaner superstar trade constructions in the league. The salaries are close enough that Boston would not have to completely gut its roster to make the move work.

The Eastern Conference Would Completely Change

If Milwaukee moves Giannis to Boston, they would essentially be helping create another powerhouse inside their own conference. That is what makes this scenario so complicated for the Bucks front office. The reality is that Milwaukee likely does not want to trade Giannis at all. If Antetokounmpo ever signals uncertainty about the future, the Bucks would have to explore every possible option, and a package involving Jaylen Brown may immediately become one of the best offers on the table.

A Giannis-to-Boston blockbuster would instantly become one of the biggest trades in NBA history and completely reshape the balance of power in the Eastern Conference for years to come.