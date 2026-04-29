The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves at the center of another wave of speculation after a new report from Michael Scotto revealed that the Orlando Magic expressed interest in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the deadline.

The Magic expressed interest in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline, per @MikeAScotto



“A few months prior, with heightened expectations entering the season after making a blockbuster trade to acquire Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando… pic.twitter.com/L8bwDDb9EW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 29, 2026

So, according to the report, the Orlando Magic, after acquiring Desmond Bane, was also exploring another blockbuster to accelerate its rise in the Eastern Conference. While no specific package was mentioned, the idea alone signals how the rest of the league is beginning to view Milwaukee’s franchise cornerstone.

Orlando’s Playoff Surge Changes the Conversation

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What makes this report even more intriguing is the timing. The Magic are currently the No. 8 seed, yet they’ve stunned the East by jumping out to a 3-1 series lead over the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. That kind of performance shifts perception quickly.

Even with Franz Wagner dealing with inconsistency and time in and out of the lineup, Orlando has found ways to win. Their defense, physicality, and young core have all stepped up in a major way. If they close out this series, it becomes more than just an upset; it becomes validation.

For a coaching staff that had been quietly feeling pressure earlier in the season, this playoff run could be a turning point. It’s not just about surviving, it’s about proving this group is ahead of schedule.

Why Giannis Still Makes Sense for Orlando

Despite their success, the Magic’s interest in Antetokounmpo actually makes a lot of sense. They have played very well in the playoffs, and as good as they’ve been, one thing is still clear: they need more offensive firepower. Giannis would instantly solve that for the Magic.

I think the fit would make a lot of sense. Imagine pairing a dominant, downhill force like Antetokounmpo with Orlando’s length, defense, and emerging playmakers, and you would create one of the most dangerous lineups in the NBA. He wouldn’t just elevate them—he would transform them into a legitimate title contender overnight. That’s why the interest is significant. Orlando isn’t just thinking about making the playoffs anymore; they’re thinking about winning championships.

What This Means for Milwaukee

This report is another reminder of the reality that the Bucks are facing this offseason. When a team like Orlando, young, ascending, and aggressive, starts exploring ways to land your superstar, it speaks to both Giannis’ value and Milwaukee’s uncertainty.

The Bucks are not actively shopping Antetokounmpo at the moment, but continued speculation like this keeps the pressure on the front office. They need to prove they can build a contender around him moving forward, or these conversations will only get louder. The other big sign will be if Giannis signs his extension or not. That will ultimately be the writing on the wall.

Of course, if the only solution is to trade Giannis -- then you could say that the more teams are interested, the better. And the Magic do have interesting young players -- Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, among others.

Here is what a mock trade could look like.

If the Magic do go out early in the playoffs, even with their surprising start against Detroit, will they separate pieces that didn't fit ideally for most of the season, even when all were healthy? And would any entice Milwaukee enough to reset, without having to completely rebuild?

All questions to come, as more and more teams. when eliminated from the postseason, will almost certainly join the Giannis rumors.