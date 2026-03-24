Kawhi, Kuzma & Collins' status revealed ahead of Bucks-Clippers: Final Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that forward Kyle Kuzma (achilles) and guard Gary Harris (groin) will not play in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the Clippers, star forward Kawhi Leonard (ankle) will be available to play, while forward John Collins (ankle) will not be.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee

Kyle Kuzma: Out - Achilles

Gary Harris: Out - Groin

Alex Antetokounmpo: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

CLIPPERS

Kawhi Leonard: Available - Ankle

John Collins: Out - Ankle

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Toe

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out - Foot

Bradley Beal: Out - Hip

TyTy Washington: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Norchad Omier: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Sean Pedulla: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 23, 9:30 p.m. CST, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (California)

Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 570 AM LA Sports (California)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (29-41) and Los Angeles Clippers (35-36) meet for the first of two regular season matchups.

The Bucks are 74-55 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 46-18 in home games and 28-37 in road games. The Bucks split the season series against the Clippers in the 2024-2025 regular season.

The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, 7.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Clippers, on the other hand, are the eighth seed in the West, half a game ahead of the ninth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, two games ahead of the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors and four games behind the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Ousmane Dieng

C Myles Turner

F Taurean Prince

F Jericho Sims

CLIPPERS

G Darius Garland

G Kris Dunn

C Brook Lopez

F Derrick Jones Jr.

F Kawhi Leonard

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +14 (-108), Clippers -14 (-112)

Moneyline: Bucks +610, Clippers -950

Total points scored: 221.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after their win over the Phoenix Suns: "Our whole thing, I think they took 50 threes against us last time, and you know what, it was 39 tonight. Beating them by one in the three-point game is the difference in the game with them because they don’t like shooting twos, they want to shoot threes, and I thought we did a great job of defending the line tonight."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket