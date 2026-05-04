Should the Bucks Reunite With Jrue Holiday?

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into an interesting offseason, one that could ultimately determine the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. After a disappointing season and clear defensive shortcomings, the front office will be aggressive in exploring moves that both elevate the roster and reassure their franchise superstar. One name that continues to surface? Jrue Holiday.

Per @JakeLFischer, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to field offers for Jrue Holiday this summer.



Should the Bucks make an attempt to bring him back to Milwaukee?🤔 pic.twitter.com/xPU3kN0W4d — SleeperBucks (@SleeperBucksNBA) May 3, 2026

According to Jake Fischer, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to field offers for the veteran guard this summer. That opens the door for a potential reunion that, frankly, makes a lot of sense.

A Familiar Fix to a Growing Problem

The Bucks’ biggest issue this past season wasn’t just their offense; it was their defense, specifically at the point of attack. Opposing guards consistently broke down Milwaukee’s perimeter, putting immense pressure on the interior and exposing weaknesses across the lineup. That’s where Holiday immediately changes things. Even at 35 years old, he remains one of the most reliable two-way guards in the league. Last season in Portland, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1 steal per game while shooting an efficient 38% from three on high volume. But his value goes far beyond the box score. Holiday brings toughness, discipline, and elite defensive instincts, qualities the Bucks desperately need to rediscover.

The Giannis Factor

Let’s be real: every move Milwaukee makes right now is about Giannis. Bringing back Holiday isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about trust. Giannis won a championship with Jrue as a core piece. He knows what Holiday brings in big moments, both offensively and defensively. Reuniting them signals that the Bucks are serious about contending again, not retooling or taking a step back. If Milwaukee wants to avoid any long-term uncertainty with Giannis, this is the type of move that helps stabilize things.

Leadership and Mentorship Matter

Holiday’s leadership would be invaluable for younger guards like Ryan Rollins and others in the rotation. His professionalism, defensive mindset, and ability to control the pace of a game are traits that can’t always be taught, but can absolutely be learned through proximity.

The Mock Trade:

Bucks receive:

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) drives to the basket during the first half against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Jrue Holiday

Trail Blazers receive:

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) drives for the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Kyle Kuzma

AJ Green

From a roster construction standpoint, this deal is intriguing. The Bucks move off Kyle Kuzma, whose fit has been inconsistent, and send a young shooter in AJ Green, to Portland. In return, they get a proven championship guard who fills a glaring need. For Portland, it’s about flexibility and reshaping the roster with younger or more versatile pieces. Kuzma gives them scoring and size, while Green adds shooting upside.

A Move That Makes Sense

I know that Holiday is 35 and has a pretty hefty contract, but the Bucks need to lean into a veteran core. The window to win is now, and they need to strike to keep Giannis happy. If Milwaukee wants to reestablish itself as a true contender in the Eastern Conference, fixing its perimeter defense and adding leadership are non-negotiable. Jrue Holiday does both, at a high level, and brings championship familiarity back into the locker room.