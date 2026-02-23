The Milwaukee Bucks have won six of their last eight games, but their latest loss against the Toronto Raptors is cause for concern.

The Bucks might have moved up in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings with a win, but instead, they remain at number 21.

"The Bucks have won some games without Giannis Antetokounmpo, going 6-1 over a stretch that extended through their first game after the All-Star break. But they came back down to earth with a 28-point loss to Toronto on Sunday," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Bucks are one game into a stretch where they’re playing nine of 10 at home, but their visit from Miami on Tuesday is the start of their second (and final) stretch of five games in seven days. They trail the eighth-place Heat by 5 1/2 games (only four in the loss column), having lost the first meeting (without Antetokounmpo) by three points."

Bucks Stay Pat in NBA Power Rankings

The teams that rank below the Bucks in the power rankings are the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

While the Bucks showed in their recent wins that they might be able to get by for a bit without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup, it's clear that they need him back on the floor if they want to challenge for a spot in the postseason.

"Antetokounmpo’s on-off differential has been much bigger on offense, but the Bucks ranked fourth offensively (122.8 points scored per 100 possessions) over the 6-1 stretch, with their 139 points on 103 possessions in New Orleans on Friday being their most efficient performance of the season," Schuhmann wrote.

"Cam Thomas had a quiet night (four points on 1-for-5 shooting) in his Bucks debut two weeks ago, but he’s averaged 36.4 points per 36 minutes on 56% shooting over his four games since. The Bucks have scored 121.9 points per 100 possessions (and allowed 120.5 per 100) in his 100 total minutes on the floor.

"But the Bucks came up empty offensively against the Raptors on Sunday, the sixth time they’ve scored less than a point per possession. Four of those six games have come without Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks are now 9-16 without their All-Star."

The Bucks are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Miami Heat. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside the Fiserv Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.