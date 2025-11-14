Doc Rivers Calls Out Bucks For Key Weakness in Hornets Loss

A shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team fell to the now 4-7 Charlotte Hornets 111-100 on Saturday.

Missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were outpaced through the entirety of the game, failing to take a lead after the 3:52 mark in the first quarter.

More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams Bucks Teammates After Losing to Rockets

While there were plenty of things that went wrong for the Bucks, who shot just 13 free throws compared to the Hornets' 27, where the game was particularly uneven was on the glass.

More news: Rise of Bucks Guard May Have Saved 2025-26 Season, Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Future

The Bucks were out-rebounded 50-34 with Charlotte grabbing 15 offensive rebounds. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers pointed out that, while both offenses shot the ball poorly, with the Bucks making just 44 percent of their shots and the Hornets just 45 percent, the difference was made on the offensive glass for Charlotte.

Rivers: "We got killed on the glass again, but it was just more the ball movement to me offensively. You look at it, they shot 44 percent. We shot 45 percent. I mean, we set offense back tonight, both teams. But they did theirs better because when they missed, they got it back." https://t.co/fSeCAt03i9 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 13, 2025

"We got killed on the glass again, but it was just more the ball movement to me offensively," Rivers said after the game. "You look at it, they shot 44 percent. We shot 45 percent. I mean, we set offense back tonight, both teams. But they did theirs better because when they missed, they got it back."

In addition to the Bucks' struggles to rebound, Rivers was disappointed in how the offense looked without Antetokounmpo on the court.

'Good Lesson for Us'

"I just didn't think the ball moved," Rivers said. "Even when we did get downhill, we took tough in-between jump shots all night. Good lesson for us. I think AJ [Green] and Gary [Trent Jr.] probably understand the importance of Giannis more than anybody tonight."

Green finished with just three points and Trent with just two points. The duo had a combined plus/minus of -34.

If it's any consolation for a Bucks team that hasn't won consecutive games since Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, Antetokounmpo should be back on the court when they take on the Hornets again on Friday night, this time in Milwaukee.

Rivers implied ahead of the game that Antetokunmpo's absence had more to do with the team playing its fifth game in seven days more so than any long term injury.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers, on why Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight vs. the Hornets: pic.twitter.com/2REwc8TMdT — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 12, 2025

"It's just a lot," Rivers said. "And we looked at this before it all started, this was the game, if we were going to sit him. Just because it was right in the middle and it gives him four days off."

Latest Bucks News

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.