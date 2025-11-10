Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams Bucks Teammates After Losing to Rockets
After climbing to an 11-point lead at halftime, the Milwaukee Bucks collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets, falling 122-115 at home.
Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 37 points, eight rebounds and three assists but didn't receive the help he needed in the fourth quarter to power the offense to a win.
Thanks to an explosive performance from forward Kevin Durant, the Rockets went on a 22-9 run. As The Athletic's Eric Nehm notes, Antetokounmpo made just one basket in the game's final five minutes and went 2-of-6 at the free throw line.
Antetokounmpo expressed his disappointment with the Bucks' offensive performance in the final stretch, as a team that had moved the ball well in the first two quarters suddenly went cold.
“I think we just gotta do a better job just moving the ball,” Antetokounmpo said after the game. “The ball was sticking a lot. Even when I had the ball, guys were not moving, our spacing was not good.
“We have to play the way we play through the first three quarters. Obviously, I know it’s the fourth quarter, you gotta be smarter, but we gotta keep on playing with pace, good spacing, guys gotta get in the paint and just be smarter down the stretch.”
One crucial mistake made with about a minute remaining in the game down four points was Antetokounmpo's turnover on a pass intended for forward Kyle Kuzma.
After drawing a double team, Antetokounmpo drove to the basket before attempting to pass to Kuzma, who was open behind the three-point line in the corner. Antetokounmpo's pass was picked off by Amen Thompson and the Bucks scored just two points throughout the final minute of action.
'Gotta Give Him Credit'
“I just saw Kuz, but Thompson is an elite athlete who is able to cover space really quick and get to the pass,” Antetokounmpo said. “It was a great read by Thompson. He was able to cover space really, really quick. You just gotta give him credit.”
The Bucks, who fall to 6-4 on the season, travel south to play the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. CT on Monday.
