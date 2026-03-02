The Milwaukee Bucks are getting a reprieve with Giannis Antetokounmpo re-entering the lineup against the Boston Celtics.

The team needs it after having him out for the past few weeks due to a calf strain. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann would have had the Bucks higher in his latest power rankings, but recent losses have kept the team grounded at No. 21.

"An 8-2 stretch had the Bucks knocking on the Play-In door, but they’ve since lost games to the Knicks and Bulls by a total of 52 points," Schuhmann wrote.

"After a quick trip to Chicago, the Bucks are back at Fiserv Forum for a five-game homestand, with their visit from the Celtics on Monday the end of a stretch of five games in seven days. They’ve split the first two meetings with Boston (Giannis Antetokounmpo missed both), with the last (Feb. 1 in Boston) being one of the Bucks’ worst offensive games of the season. Antetokounmpo has now missed the last 15 games, but a return this week seems possible."

Indeed it was.

So we will see where it goes now that Milwaukee has a player commanding double-teams regularly, while also cleaning up the mess on the defensive end.

Giannis Return Gives Bucks Hope in Power Rankings

Team World forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The teams that sit below the Bucks in the power rankings are the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, three games back of the Charlotte Hornets for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. The team does not have much more room for error as it enters the last month or so of the regular season.

The team is going to need to do everything in its power to get these last two games out of their taste buds because a streak that continues could completely derail any small hopes they have of reaching the Play-In Tournament.

It's been a struggle up until this point all season long, but the hope is that the Bucks can move forward and play like one of the best teams in the league with Antetokounmpo back on the floor. It's the only possible solution to get the team in the postseason, otherwise Milwaukee will be heading to Cancun much sooner than anticipated.

The Bucks return to action against the Celtics at 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Fiserv Forum for the start of a five-game homestand. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.