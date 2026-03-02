Giannis Antetokounmpo is back for the Bucks stretch run

The wait is over.

And now the Bucks blitz to the playoffs must begin.

After missing more than a month due to his latest calf injury, Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup Monday against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN. This ends any speculation about whether Antetokounmpo would sit to allow the Bucks -- now 11th in the East and coming off two bad losses -- to fade further from the play-in picture and deeper into the lottery. That has not been his preference, and that will not be the Bucks' course of action.

Instead, Doc Rivers will inject the 31-year-old into a lineup that has seen its two guards -- Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. -- play fairly well of late, likely with Myles Turner and AJ Green as complements. Since Giannis went out in late January, and stuck around past the Feb. 5 trade deadline, Milwaukee has added forward Ousmane Dieng and guard Cam Thomas to the reserve mix. With veterans Bobby Portis Jr. and Kyle Kuzma still around, the Bucks now have a potential nine or 10 man rotation that they hope will help them catch Atlanta or Charlotte and at least land the final play-in spot.

Giannis this season:



28.0 PPG

10.0 RPG

5.6 APG

65/40%



Leading the league in points per minute. pic.twitter.com/MddCZvgXFN — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 2, 2026

This return is badly needed, after the Bucks got stomped by the Knicks as Jalen Brunson got in the paint with ease, and then allowed the Bulls -- coming in with 11 straight losses -- to go on a 27-0 run in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Milwaukee's defense needs Giannis even more than its offense does; that's true even as the forward is leading the NBA in points per minute.

His presence, and ability to command double and triple teams, should give more space to Green, Portis and the other Bucks shooters. Giannis won't be shooting from outside much himself; he's actually having one of his least prolifiic and efficient perimeter seasons.

The next six weeks could have profound implications on the Bucks franchise, beyond their play-in and playoff hopes. It's up to the other players to prove that they are worthy of playing with Giannis, and capable of competing. The Bucks can become a team that none of the squads at the top of the East want to see in a first round matchup, but there's much work to be done first.

And it starts with a familiar Giannis foe: the Celtics, a team that should get its own star, Jayson Tatum, back soon -- from an Achilles tear that started as a calf injury. Giannis hopes to avoid the same fate.