Kevin Porter Jr. is in some elite company

Kevin Porter Jr. has been one of the Milwaukee Bucks few bright spots, and while he has only played in 11 games he is in some elite company.

So far this season there are only 6 players averaging 20+ points per game on 64% or higher true shooting percentage, those players?

Players averaging 20+ PPG on 64% true shooting so far this season:



- Jokic

- SGA

- Giannis

- Curry

- Austin Reaves

- Kevin Porter Jr. pic.twitter.com/vVu2KUfjsM — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) December 24, 2025

A Career Year for Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter is averaging the least points on the list and has played in the fewest games, but it is impressive non the less.

Porter is having a career year, averaging his most points (20.4), most assists (7.5), and above his career average in rebounds (4.9).

Porter is doing this while top 10 in the NBA in three-point percentage shooting 48.3%, 13% above his career average and he has completely revived his career in Milwaukee.

On top of the offensive production, Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging he NBA's second most steals per game with 2.4 steals per game.

Porter has been a force on both sides of the floor and has done his best to keep Milwaukee afloat without Giannis.

This has been a career-year for KPJ-Kevin Porter Jr, he’s been killing it as more of a featured-talent in Milwaukee.



Production is up across the board and he’s having an insanely efficient season.



20.4 PPG | 4.9 RPG | 7.5 APG | 2.4 STLS | 51/48/83 Shooting-splits



He won’t get… https://t.co/tDDUNwQTDL — Ben Sig (@sig_50) December 25, 2025

Win with Giannis Out

What makes Porter’s production even more impressive is the efficiency at which it’s coming. True shooting percentage is often reserved for the league’s most refined offensive players, and for Porter to find himself among MVP-level scorers speaks to how calculated his game has become. He’s no longer forcing tough shots or playing outside of himself; instead, he’s picking his spots, making the right reads, and punishing defenses when they overcommit.

Milwaukee has needed every bit of that growth. With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, the Bucks have lacked a consistent offensive engine, and Porter has stepped into that void without hesitation. He’s been comfortable initiating offense, creating for others, and closing quarters, showing a level of control that hadn’t always been present earlier in his career. The jump in assists is especially telling, as it highlights his evolution from scorer to true lead guard.

While the sample size is still small, the eye test and the numbers both point to the same conclusion: Kevin Porter Jr. has found a home in Milwaukee. If this level of play is even partially sustainable once Giannis returns, maybe Milwaukee won't have to trade their franchise icon. Maybe they can prove that they have enough when he returns, and Milwaukee can flip the script on a rather terrible 2025 campaign.

