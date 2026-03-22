Porter, Portis, Allen & O'Neale's status revealed ahead of Bucks-Suns: Final Injury Update

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that guards Kevin Porter Jr. (knee), Bobby Portis (ribs) and Gary Harris (groin) will not be available to play in Saturday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.

For the Suns, guard Grayson Allen (knee) and forward Royce O'Neale (knee) will both not be playing.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee

Bobby Portis: Out - Ribs

Gary Harris: Out - Groin

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)

SUNS

Grayson Allen: Out - Knee

Royce O'Neale: Out - Knee

Amir Coffey: Out - Ankle

Haywood Highsmith: Out - Knee

Dillon Brooks: Out - Hand

Mark Williams: Out - Foot

Koby Brea: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

CJ Huntley: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Isaiah Livers: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 21, 9:00 p.m. CST, Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, AZ Family/Arizona's Family Sports/3TV (Phoenix)

Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, 1400 AM/106.5 FM (Phoenix)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (28-41) and Phoenix Suns (39-31) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Suns winning the first game, (129-114 on Mar. 10).

The Bucks are 76-78 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 49-28 in home games and 27-50 in road games. The Suns won the season series against the Bucks in the 2024-2025 regular season.

The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, 7.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Suns are the seventh seed in the West, 3.5 games behind three teams tied for the fourth seed and 3.5 games ahead of the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

C Myles Turner

F Ousmane Dieng

F Kyle Kuzma

SUNS

G Collin Gillespie

G Jordan Goodwin

C Oso Ighodaro

F Jalen Green

F Devin Booker

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +11.5 (-114), Suns -11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Bucks +420, Suns -560

Total points scored: 219.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after their loss to the Utah Jazz: "We were just, we played awful, didn't play with any competitive spirit tonight. I thought the first group set the tone, I thought the first group came in. Everyone on the team in that group was trying to score. So funny, we had a shootaround today where the ball was moving, everything was second action."

"At the end of the day, that's on me to get them to play right."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket