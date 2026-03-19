Porter, Turner & Kuzma's status revealed ahead of Bucks-Jazz: Final Injury Update
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The Milwaukee Bucks announced that center Myles Turner (calf) and forward Kyle Kuzma (elbow) will play in Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz.
Additionally, guard Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) will not be available to play.
Porter and Turner were originally listed as questionable while Kuzma was originally listed as probable.
Here's the rest of the rotation analysis, injury report and game preview:
ANALYSIS
Although Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly in some sort of a dispute with the Bucks about whether or not he should continue to play when available, the franchise player remains out.
With Turner back in the mix, expect Jericho Sims to head back to the bench alongside Ousmane Dieng, Bobby Portis and perhaps Pete Nance.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has made it clear with his tendencies that Porter and Rollins will likely start together when Antetokounmpo is out while one of the two comes off the bench when Antetokounmpo does suit up.
However, with Porter out, Thomas could make his return to the rotation.
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee
Myles Turner: Available - Calf
Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee
Kyle Kuzma: Probable - Elbow
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Pete Nance: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)
JAZZ
Keyonte George: Out - Hamstring
Lauri Markkanen: Out - Hip
Jusuf Nurkic: Out - Nose
Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out - Knee
Walker Kessler: Out - Shoulder
Elijah Harkless: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Blake Hinson: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Mar. 19, 8:00 p.m. CST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana
Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (28-40) and Utah Jazz (20-49) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first game, (113-99 on Mar. 7).
The Bucks are 51-60 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 32-24 in home games and 20-36 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Jazz in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Jazz won the the season series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G AJ Green
G Ryan Rollins
C Myles Turner
F Taurean Prince
F Kyle Kuzma
JAZZ
G Isaiah Collier
G Cody Williams
C Kyle Filipowski
F Brice Sensabaugh
F Ace Bailey
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks -4.5 (-114), Jazz +4.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Bucks -205, Jazz +172
Total points scored: 228.5 (over -106, under -114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers: "We didn't get stops, No. 1 and we couldn't make baskets. I thought we took a lot of quick shots. I thought, overall, I love how we played. We played a great game, we moved the ball, we played together. We missed four free throws down the stretch and I thought we had three or four bad possessions, where we just took quick shots. It wasn't bad shots but we probably could've had better shots."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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