Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 21
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off one of their biggest wins in the 2025-26 season to date, knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
It was just the third time this season that OKC has lost, and the win pushed the Timberwolves to 18-10 this season and 8-2 in their last 10 games.
Now, Minnesota is heavily favored at home on Sunday against a Milwaukee Bucks team that is struggling without star Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) in the lineup.
The Bucks are just 11-17 overall this season, and they’ve won just two of the 11 games that the two-time league MVP has missed. So, Milwaukee is facing an uphill battle against a team that has made back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances.
Edwards, who missed time with a foot injury recently, returned to score 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting in the win over OKC on Sunday. Can he turn in another strong game to get the Timberwolves closer and closer to a top-four spot in the West?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup between two playoff hopefuls on Sunday.
Bucks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks +12.5 (-115)
- Timberwolves -12.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +500
- Timberwolves: -700
Total
- 225.5 (Over -115/Under -105
Bucks vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Bucks record: 11-17
- Timberwolves record: 18-10
Bucks vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Taurean Prince – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Joan Beringer – out
- Mike Conley – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Bucks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bobby Portis OVER 12.5 Points (-123)
In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I broke down why Portis is worth a look with Giannis out:
With Giannis Antetokounmpo still out of the lineup for the Bucks, I’m buying veteran big man Bobby Portis on Sunday against the Timberwolves.
Portis is averaging 12.3 points per game this season, and he’s been extremely efficient, shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from beyond the arc.
In the games that Giannis has missed (11), Portis is averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, clearing 12.5 points in seven of those matchups. He has 27, 10 and 24 points in his last three games.
Even though the Timberwolves are a strong defensive team, I think this line is a little low with Portis clearly seeing an expanded role. He’s averaging 10.0 shots per game for the season, but that jumps to 12.5 per game when Giannis is out.
Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying the Wolves off their huge win against OKC:
The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off their best win of the 2025-26 season, and now they get to take on a struggling Milwaukee Bucks team that is down Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks are just 2-9 in the 11 games that Antetokounmpo has missed, and they recently lost on the road to the Brooklyn Nets by 45 points. When Giannis is out this season, Milwaukee is 0-4 on the road with double-digit losses to Detroit, Charlotte and Brooklyn.
Not great.
Plus, the Bucks are just 4-8 against the spread overall on the road this season.
That sets up well for Anthony Edwards and company, even though they have not been great against the spread at home (6-9) this season.
The Wolves have been red hot as of late even with Edwards banged up, winning eight of their last 10 games while posting a net rating of +4.9 during that stretch. The Bucks? Well, they have a net rating of -5.5 during their last 10 games.
I can’t trust this Milwaukee offense without Giannis, and the Timberwolves have proven they can compete with the class of the NBA. I expect Minnesota to roll on Sunday night.
Pick: Timberwolves -12.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.