The Bucks are stalling in the Tank Race

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the few NBA teams stuck in the tank race without ever asking for it. Giannis Antetokounmpo stayed past the trade deadline and doubled down on his faith in the franchise. He wants to win now, and he’s not thrilled with the roster around him.

The Bucks “rewarded” that loyalty by signing recently bought-out sharpshooter Cam Thomas from the Brooklyn Nets. Once again, they’re asking Giannis to carry the load while refusing to fully commit to a direction. Being buyers in the middle of a rebuild only hurts their chances of landing a true gamechanger in the loaded 2026 draft class.

Giannis gets a shooter to his right in Cam Thomas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YUzyZndYW6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 8, 2026

The race is on in the NBA after the trade deadline. This will be the most competitive tank race of all time. There are eight franchises that will look to plunge to the bottom of the standings. Adam Silver cracked down with anti-tanking review of policy in December of 2025. He said that despite previous efforts in 2019 to flatten the lottery odds it has not prevented teams from racing to the bottom of the standings.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings sold off several ancillary pieces while keeping their core intact, trading away Dennis Schröder, Keon Ellis, and Dario Šarić. In return, they brought in disgruntled Cleveland Cavalier De'Andre Hunter and signed big man Dylan Cardwell to a standard four-year deal. The Kings play at a frantic pace of 103.4 (18th) but own one of the worst defensive net ratings in the league at 117 (29th). They’re banking on Hunter to shore up that end of the floor, eventually.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have been in a free fall all season due to the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. While they aren't winning games now, they spent the deadline positioning themselves for a 2027 run back to contention. By trading Bennedict Mathurin (who was due for an extension), two first-round picks, and a second-rounder, they landed a premier pick-and-roll partner for Haliburton and much-needed interior help. Paradoxically, the trade incentives are losing more this season, as their 2026 pick is top-4 protected. It’s a classic case of having their cake and eating it too.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards possess one of the most talented collections of young players in the league, yet they are firmly entrenched in the tank race. After trading CJ McCollum, they acquired Trae Young (who is out for the season) and Anthony Davis. While Davis is spectacular when healthy, health is the perennial caveat. These stars won't help Washington win this year; the front office is currently sitting most of their key players with "minor" injuries.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn had a puzzling 2025 draft, selecting Egor Demin, Ben Saraf, and Nolan Traore, three-point guards who each carry significant question marks. The Nets rank 28th in pace (100.2) and 28th in defensive net rating (115.8). All three rookie guards have struggled significantly with point-of-attack defense. After finding no trade partner for scoring machine Cam Thomas, the team simply cut him outright. With only minor moves made at the deadline, the tank is officially on in Brooklyn.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz made the biggest splash of the deadline, hauling in former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., Lonzo Ball, and shot-blocking Chris Boucher. Adding these vets to their young core signals that Utah is ready to compete just not quite yet. They are currently 4th in pace (106.0) but 27th in defensive net rating (120.3). Next season is clearly the target for a turnaround; for now, these moves might hinder their chances of landing a top-5 pick.

Dallas Mavericks

The post-Luka era in Dallas began with a successful game of "Capture the Flagg." After lucking into the #1 overall pick in 2025, they landed the generational talent Cooper Flagg. Early roster construction had Flagg playing point guard, which led to a pile of losses, but the Mavs have become much more competitive since moving a natural PG into the starting lineup. They currently rank 3rd in pace (106) and 22nd in defensive net rating (111.2). Adding Marvin Bagley III at the deadline provides bench depth for a growing core that is likely to add another top-10 pick this June.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis finally moved Jaren Jackson Jr. and flirted with the idea of trading Ja Morant. For now, they’ve kept Ja, but his long-term future remains a mystery. The Grizzlies have been elite at drafting lately, and with the tank now in high gear, they are stockpiling assets. They sit 6th in pace (105.1) and 21st in defensive net rating (112.4). The Jackson trade leaves Memphis with anywhere from 11 to 13 future draft picks, depending on how protections shake out.

The Race

The Kings currently lead the pack with the best odds for the #1 pick. They are tied with Indiana and New Orleans at a 14% chance of landing the next franchise cornerstone.

Tank Race Odds | Adel Burton

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis, represent a unique case; their challenge is pairing him with a high-upside dynamic player who can contribute immediately. Finally, the Chicago Bulls round out the top ten. Having jettisoned Coby White, their odds could improve as the season winds down.

Cam Thomas on signing with the Bucks



“I picked Milwaukee because they wanted me and they told me they’ve been interested for years now. So, it’s good to have this opportunity come to fruition. And I’m just hoping to meet everybody, get to know everybody and contribute as soon as… pic.twitter.com/7wBIazfCcu — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 8, 2026

The Bucks seem to be heading the wrong way in the biggest tank race of all time. Only time will tell if this gamble by a much-maligned front office works out or leaves fans wondering what could’ve been. Let me know what you think on social media.