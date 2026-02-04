This player is hangup for Bucks in Giannis trade, according to insider

It is clear what is appealing to Giannis Antetokounmpo about the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It's not the weather, for sure. Nor the taxes.

For someone who has been reportedly seeking a place with better circumstances related to both of those factors, Minnesota doesn't make sense. Miami would, but not Minnesota. No, what appeals to the Bucks superstar is the presence of a young co-star in Anthony Edwards, someone with whom he could pair to pursue championships.

But Antetokounmpo, for all his influence about his future due to his pending contract extension, one he could refuse to sign with the wrong suitor, doesn't have all the say in this situation. The Milwaukee Bucks have plenty to do, as they could choose to send him to a place that's not his preference -- if that team chooses to simply take the chance he leaves -- or they could hold him past Thursday's trade deadline, and deal with the fallout until the summer.

And according to some reports, the Bucks are not yet blown away by what any team can offer, including the Timberwolves. At least not until Minnesota adds someone to an offer.

The Bucks want Jaden McDaniels and multiple first-round picks from the Timberwolves in a potential Giannis trade, per @SIChrisMannix



“Acquiring Antetokounmpo, though, is challenging. The Bucks want Jaden McDaniels, a source tells SI, with Milwaukee seeing McDaniels, 25, as a… pic.twitter.com/T0rmbOMSWD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 4, 2026

That player, according to SI's Chris Mannix, is 25-year-old 3-and-D wing Jaden McDaniels. McDaniels is averaging 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season, and appears to be capable of more if cast in a bigger role.

That's not the only issue with Milwaukee making the move with Minnesota. The Timberwolves are limited in the draft picks they can offer, largely due to the Rudy Gobert trade made a few years back. They don't own their 2027 or 2029 first round draft choices.

It's understandable why the Timberwolves want Giannis -- they seem to have plateaued a bit with their core, even as have stayed in top five in the West, and done so following the trade of Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle that was largely to save money against the luxury tax aprons. And they just moved veteran leader Mike Conley, who is toward the end stage of his career, to save more. Mannix has reported that this has been the plan for a while, and it has bothered the Bucks: "Minnesota has worked really hard to earn the trust and faith of Giannis over a long period of time."

“I don't know how to say this. Minnesota has worked really hard to win the trust and faith of Giannis over a long period of time…At some points from what I'm told, some of the things that the Timberwolves have done have been bothersome to the Milwaukee Bucks.” - @SIChrisMannix https://t.co/j5djSxxp4r pic.twitter.com/Fa6BDPV10T — Dru (@dru_star) February 4, 2026

And some say it has worked, including Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has joining Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves at the “top of his list”



Wolves are attempting to pull off the trade before the deadline on Thursday



(via: @BrettSiegelNBA) pic.twitter.com/SWuLLHi4ol — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) February 4, 2026

But again, the Bucks don't have to do anything with the Timberwolves, not at this stage. And without McDaniels or first rounders included, it would seem that a current offer would start with Randle, Donte DiVicenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham.

Is that enough for the former Finals MVP, who is still top five in the NBA, if the Timberwolves can't acquire multiple first-round picks prior to Thursday to pass along to Milwaukee -- and/or include McDaniels?

The ball seems to be in the Bucks' court.