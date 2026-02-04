As the Trade deadline is just over a day away, the noise surrounding possible trades continues to get louder. A no noise is louder than the possible trade of Milwaukee Bucks two time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It remains to be seen if Antetokounmpo will ultimately be traded, but we do know that the Bucks are taking calls and entertaining the possibility. This would obviously shake up the whole NBA landscape and change the future of multiple franchises. Antetokounmpo is one of the few players in the league that can give any team a chance if he is on the roster.

Because of the greatness of Antetokounmpo this trade will have to be complex and have a lot of parts. There are rumored offers of pick heavy packages, like the Golden State Warriors. Rumors of player heavy packages, the Minnesota Timberwolves and lastly a mix of the two, the Miami Heat. The question is which is more beneficial for the Bucks?

What they should prioritize

In my opinion the best trade would be for the Bucks to get a more player focused trade than just solely picks. The pick received would typically be later in the draft and so you would not be getting lottery picks. I would also put special priority on younger players that have star potential. For example, a player like Kel’el Ware from the Miami Heat would be better than getting Andrew Wiggins.

Getting young players with star potential that have shown flashes already is basically like getting a high draft pick but with more reassurance. This would then let the Bucks stay young but also grow all together to hopefully become an NBA title contender once again.

Jeremy Brener

“The Milwaukee Bucks are in need of adding as many picks as possible going into this Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. The Bucks are a small-market team, so picks are much more valuable than players at this point. The Bucks' rise in the NBA standings began by selecting Antetokounmpo with the number 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. Picks to teams like the Bucks are like lottery tickets. If they use it on the right players, that could be what leads them out of mediocrity. Getting as many of those chances as possible will allow the Bucks the best path forward.”

Tony Mejia

“The ideal move for the Bucks if they're trading Giannis Antetokounmpo is to find a way to also get Myles Turner's massive salary commitment off the books. If that's ultimately impossible, then it's got to be Kyle Kuzma that joins Giannis in leaving town in a deal. Picks are great, but having used a stretch provision on Damian Lillard, Milwaukee needs some financial flexibility via expiring contracts to be able to breathe again as they attempt to effectively rebuild.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"When you don't do something well, you should let others do it for you. That's why the Milwaukee Bucks, who have one of the worst draft-picking histories over the past 13 years -- since taking Giannis -- should be prioritizing a combination of picks AND young players who have at least proven they can play at the NBA level, as most recent Bucks picks have not. Yes, it makes sense to try to grab a couple of first rounders, to have them for future trades if you don't use them yourselves, but what matters most is rebuilding with a core of ready-to-play-but-still-have-upside players. Like a Jaden McDaniels from the Wolves (though there needs to be more) or a Kel'el Ware and/or Jaime Jaquez Jr. from the Heat."

