The trade deadline is full speed ahead, and the Milwaukee Bucks are staring at the consequences of years of roster mismanagement. Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP and the face of the franchise, has become the most valuable potential trade asset in the league. That reality is hard to swallow but ignoring it won’t make it go away. You can read more about that here. A player or complement of players to make up for the loss of Giannis isn’t walking through that door. That means the best deal will come down to draft picks. What is the best deal in terms of picks Bucks can get?

First, let’s identify who the possible players are in this game of trade for Giannis. There have been reports that the main teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Miami Heat. There have been a few others rumored, but I can’t see them as places Giannis would want to go.

Timberwolves Picks

The Timberwolves don’t have any first-round picks until 2028. This is due to the Stepien Rule, which prohibits teams from trading future picks in consecutive years. That means the best the Timberwolves can do with draft picks is two second-round picks in 2026 and a 2027 second-round pick from Cleveland. The first-round pick they can trade is in 2028. If that’s the case, the Bucks would have to be comfortable with a very long rebuild.

New York Knicks

The Knicks can put together a package of draft picks that includes a 2026 first-round pick that is top-8 protected from the Washington Wizards. They currently have the fifth-best odds in the draft lottery, so that is looking dicey already. They can then throw in a second-rounder in 2026 and two second-round picks in 2028. The Mikal Bridges trade hampers their ability to add any more first-round picks to the mix before 2032.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have an interesting package of picks. Yes, they have a contract with Jimmy Butler that will be an expiring asset next season, but that will require some skill to navigate in order to get the best value back from that asset. He can be mercurial when he isn’t in a situation that suits him. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, he thinks it would be Draymond Green, not Jimmy, on the move. The picks involved would be a 2026 first-round pick, which is valuable because of the strength of this draft class, which we will discuss more in the future. They can also add a 2028 unprotected pick, which could be very valuable if the Warriors decide to blow it up. The Warriors have all their picks, so if they want to add more long-term firsts, they can go up to 2032.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have some interesting young pieces they could trade player-wise. That includes a former first overall pick in Zaccharie Risacher. Their draft capital is much more complex. They have 2026, 2027, and 2028 first-round picks that are part of pick swaps, which could complicate using them in a trade. It isn’t until 2029 that they have a free pick not tied to swaps. They could also throw in a 2031 pick as well. The Bucks would have to really believe in Risacher and their ability to find talent in the mid-rounds of the draft.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland has an interesting mix of young, talented players that they could offer in return for Giannis. The draft capital, however, is lackluster compared to Golden State. Sam Amick stated on a podcast that he believes the Trail Blazers could be a “dark horse candidate” for acquiring the two-time MVP. The picks start in 2026 as a second-rounder from Memphis. They can add two seconds in 2027 and a first in 2028. If they need to close the deal, they can then add a first in 2030 and 2032.

Miami Heat

The Heat have some polarizing players the Bucks would have to believe in. The 15th pick in the 2024 draft, Kel’el Ware, would be chief among them. At 7’1”, he has a soft touch inside and out. The questions with him would be his motor, focus, and coachability. The picks the Heat can offer include a 2026 first-round pick in a loaded draft class. However, if you give Eric Spoelstra, the head coach of the Miami Heat, a player like Giannis, what can you expect that pick to be, come draft time? The Heat can throw in a 2026 second-rounder that isn’t likely to convey, a 2028 first that may convey to Charlotte if the Heat aren’t picking in the lottery, and they can also include up to two more first-round picks through 2032.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is too valuable to undersell and too important to mishandle. The Warriors present the strongest package on paper, but the smartest move may be patience. Whether it happens at the deadline or in the off season, this decision will define the next decade of Bucks basketball. There are no safe options left only smart ones and costly ones.