If you haven't tuned into a Milwaukee Bucks game since the team traded Giannis Antetokounmpo and started a new era of basketball in Milwaukee, you'll need to update your listings on where to watch games.

Fans outside of Wisconsin who have used NBA League Pass can continue to do so, but any Wisconsin residents or other folks who are unable to watch the Bucks on League Pass due to blackout restrictions have new channels to find.

Thankfully, many of those channels are free. All non-nationally televised Bucks games are available on free, over-the-air channels in 2026-27. With only two nationally-televised games, this means Wisconsin residents should be able to watch the majority of Bucks games on over-the-air channels.

Here's a list of the Wisconsin-based channels broadcasting Bucks games over the air: MY24 in Milwaukee, WBAY 2.3 in Green Bay, WISC 3.2 in Madison, WKBT 8.2 in La Crosse-Eau Claire, and WJFW 12.2 in Wausau-Rhinelander. A Duluth-Superior channel partner is to be announced, per the Bucks' latest release on their schedule.

Many of these stations are available as part of digital "cable" packages. In Oshkosh, WBAY 2.3 is channel 993 on Spectrum, for example. Searching for your cable provider and nearest local affiliate is the easiest way to determine if you've got access to the channel.

For Wisconsin-based fans unable to access the over-the-air channels with free Bucks games, the team also announced Bucks+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service. It costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire season and contains access to all but the two nationally-televised games.

ESPN and Prime Video are required for those two games, both against the Miami Heat. Wednesday, November 18 at Miami is on ESPN, and Giannis' return to Milwaukee on January 28 is on Prime.

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breaking It Down

Awful Announcing named the Bucks "the easiest team to watch this season," which seems like a good thing, even if fans might want their team featured more on national television.

To recap: Bucks fans inside of Wisconsin can either use a local over-the-air channel or the Bucks+ direct streaming option to watch 80 of Milwaukee's 82 games this season, with ESPN/Prime Video needed for each of the final two. Fans outside of Wisconsin should be able to watch the Bucks on League Pass, but will still need access to the national games separately to watch them live.

The outlook for where to watch local NBA games seems to be constantly evolving with more regional sports networks dropping off of the map. The Atlanta Hawks announced their move to stream all of their local games on Prime Video this week. Bucks fans should enjoy their over-the-air access this season, but don't be surprised if some sort of subscription is required again to watch Brayden Burries and company in 2027-28 and beyond.