The city of Milwaukee was buzzing with energy for a big sports day, and it was an unorthodox start for the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener against the Chicago Bulls as the team tipped off at 3 PM to accommodate the Milwaukee Brewers and the beginning of the World Series.

The Bucks tried to set the tone for their fellow Milwaukee sports team, but couldn’t in the end as they fell to the Bulls 132-125.

Tyler Herro did everything he could, finishing the game with 34 points, five rebounds and four assists, but his team couldn’t capitalize on the scoring barrage as they shot 14-for-26 (54%) from the free-throw line. His former Miami Heat teammate Norman Powell led the Bulls with 25 points as the two combined for 59 points, something that wasn’t the case last year.

It’s going to be an uphill battle from this point on with a brutal schedule, and if some things aren’t corrected, it’s going to be a long season.

Here are the takeaways from the loss.

Too many easy points

I don’t know how many times I can talk about this team and their defense, but it’s starting to get somewhat old. It’s the same problems they had in preseason where they have not been able to get back on defense in transition, whether it’s a made or missed shot. Chicago was able to score 17 fast-break points and continues the trend of the Bucks allowing easy baskets and letting opposing teams stay in the game.

Those easy baskets also stem from the Bulls dominating inside. Against the Washington Wizards, they had somewhat of an excuse because they played a star-caliber big man like Anthony Davis, but Chicago doesn’t have someone like that, and the fact they allowed 62 points in the paint and gave up 44 points in the second quarter total.

On the wrong side of runs

A tale as old as time for basketball is that it’s a game of runs. Some teams go on cold streaks, and some teams just can’t miss, but it’s all about how you can adjust and weather the storm when it happens.

In their last game against the Wizards, the Bucks were heading into the fourth quarter with a 3-point lead and played three quarters of solid basketball, giving them a good chance to win the game. However, the fourth quarter flipped upside down after Washington went on a 21-4 run, which ended up being the difference between a loss and a win.

Against the Bulls, Milwaukee allowed another big run in the second quarter, where Chicago went on a 16-0 run that allowed them to capture the lead after the Bucks looked to be in control for the first half.

It’s early, but it’s starting to become a trend for Milwaukee. As stated, basketball is a game of runs, and there will be spurts where you will go cold and the other team will catch fire, but if you are constantly allowing teams to get back into the game, dig yourself in a hole and not get out, then it’s going to be a long season if it continues.

Better full team effort

In their last game, it was clear that Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were the two best options offensively as they accounted for 46 points. In a game where they could’ve won, they needed some extra help from the supporting cast, especially the starters who combined for 25 points on 10-for-30 shooting (33.3%).

Against the Bulls, Herro and Jaquez once again led the way, but this time got some much-needed help from the starters and the bench unit. The Bucks had seven players in double digits, with Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner combining for 37 points on 14-for-33 (42.4%) shooting from the field.

The bench unit also contributed, combining for 35 points with AJ Green and Kel’el Ware leading the way. Head coach Taylor Jenkins emphasized the team’s depth, and it was on full display, but it was enough in the end.